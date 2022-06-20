Infrared Sensors Market Recorded 4.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Driven by Increase in Number of Burglaries| Technavio

Infrared Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our infrared sensors market report covers the following areas:

Infrared Sensors Market 2021-2025:Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increase in the number of burglaries, increased adoption of the infrared sensor in drone applications, and the development of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The impact of environmental conditions on infrared sensors, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This infrared sensors market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Infrared Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The infrared sensors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ams AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants.

For instance - ams AG- the company offers infrared sensors under the brand name Proximity.

Infrared Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Pyroelectric



Thermopile



Microbolometers



InGaAs



MCT

Application

Commercial



Healthcare



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Infrared Sensors Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Infrared Sensors Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Infrared Sensors Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The biometric pos terminals market share is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77%.

share is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77%. The industrial barcode scanner market share is expected to increase by USD 388.38 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%.

Infrared Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 178.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.80 Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ams AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic components

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Technology

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 28: Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.3 Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Pyroelectric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 30: Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.4 Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Thermopile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 32: Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.5 Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Microbolometers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 34: InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.6 InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: InGaAs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 36: MCT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.7 MCT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MCT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Technology

6.8 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 60: ams AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: ams AG - Business segments

11.3 ams AG

Exhibit 62: ams AG - Key news



Exhibit 63: ams AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: ams AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 65: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Key news

11.4 Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 68: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Overview



Exhibit 70: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Business segments

11.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Exhibit 71: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key news



Exhibit 72: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Segment focus



Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 79: Lynred - Overview



Exhibit 80: Lynred - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Lynred - Key offerings

11.7 Lynred

Exhibit 82: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news

11.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 87: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: OMRON Corp. - Business segments

11.9 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 89: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 90: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 92: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments

11.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 94: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 97: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments

11.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 99: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 102: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 104: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Research Methodology

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 110: Information sources



Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio