Infrared Thermometer Market by Type, Component, Application, End-use and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Type (Fixed, Portable), Component (Optical, Display & Interface Units), Application (Medical, Non-Medical), End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrared thermometer market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market's growth include the increasing number of COVID-19 patients and the rising adoption of infrared thermometers across the manufacturing sector and construction applications. However, accuracy issues in infrared thermometers is restraining market growth.

Based on type, portable to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025

The infrared thermometer market has been broadly categorized into 2 types - fixed and portable. By type, the portable segment is expected to dominate the infrared thermometer market. One factor for the high adoption of portable infrared thermometers is their use in industrial and commercial end uses. Handheld infrared thermometers are non-contact, inexpensive, easy to use devices that help in rapid temperature measurement. Due to COVID-19, handheld infrared thermometers are being widely used for temperature screening at various commercial places, as high body temperature is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Based on components, optical components to be the fastest-growing type between 2020 and 2025

The infrared thermometer market has been broadly categorized by component into optical components, electronics, display & interface unit, and others. By component, the optical components segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the infrared thermometer market. Optical components, including detectors, are used to detect the reflected infrared energy, focus the radiation energy onto the IR detector, and filter out radiation outside the desired wavelength band. The display & interface unit segment is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period.

Based on application, medical to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025

The infrared thermometer market has been broadly categorized by application into medical and non-medical. The non-medical application is expected to hold a larger market share, in terms of both value and volume, while the medical application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The major factors for the growth of the medical application are the lower cost, higher accuracy, and rising adoption of infrared thermometers for temperature screening due to COVID-19.

Based on end-use, commercial to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025

By end use, the industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share, while the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. The growth of the industrial segment is attributed to the higher adoption of infrared thermometers in industrial manufacturing, industrial processing, and other such industrial segments. The commercial segment is expected to grow primarily due to the significant adoption in commercial segments such as hospitals and healthcare facilities, banks and financial institutions, retail, government, and hospitality sectors.

APAC infrared thermometer market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the region is expected to dominate the global market by 2025. The growth of the market in APAC is mainly due to the higher adoption of medical thermometers in commercial, industrial, and residential end use segments. Factors such as price-competitive market, availability of low-cost products, presence of local manufacturers, population growth, and investments in healthcare would also boost the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

