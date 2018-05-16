InfraREIT Announces Results of Annual Stockholders Meeting

At the meeting, stockholders approved the election of two Class III directors to serve for a three-year term and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The directors are John Gates, Executive Officer of Markets, Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, and Harold R. Logan, Jr., Private Investor and Chairman, Suburban Propane Partners, LP.

The stockholders also approved the ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

"We would like to thank our stockholders for participating today in our annual meeting and for their continued support of our Company," said David A. Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of InfraREIT. "We performed well against our financial targets in 2017 and finished the year with a strengthened foundation as a transmission-focused utility that is well positioned to support and benefit from the dynamic Texas economy. Aided by our relationship with Hunt, we remain committed to serving the infrastructure needs of our state."

Additionally, during the meeting David A. Campbell acknowledged outgoing director W. Kirk Baker for his role on the Board and as a past President, CEO and Chairman of the Company. "On behalf of the Board and everyone associated with the Company, I express our thanks to Kirk Baker for his central role in founding, leading and building the Company since its inception in 2010," Campbell said. "Simply put, InfraREIT would not exist as it does today without Kirk's vision, creativity and drive. We are profoundly grateful."

About InfraREIT, Inc.

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR". Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that state InfraREIT's or its management's intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions about the business, financial performance and prospects of the Company, which, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

