InfraREIT to Participate in the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference

DALLAS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR) ("InfraREIT" or the "Company") today announced that Brant Meleski, Chief Financial Officer, InfraREIT, will participate in the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference in New York, June 5, 2018. Presentations from this conference will not be webcast; however, the slides will be posted to the Company's Investor Relations section of its Web site, www.InfraREITInc.com, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the same day.
About InfraREIT, Inc.
InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR". Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.
For additional information, contact:
|
For Investors:
|
Brook Wootton
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
InfraREIT, Inc., 214-855-6748
|
For Media:
|
Jeanne Phillips
|
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & International Relations
|
Hunt Consolidated, Inc., 214-978-8534
