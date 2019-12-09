InfraRisk Expands Auto Financing Cooperation with Toyota Finance, Taurus Motor Finance

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraRisk Pty Ltd. (InfraRisk), a leading supplier of credit management solutions in Australia, today announced it has expanded cooperation in auto financing with Toyota Financial Services to Germany and Austria to facilitate its credit process when lending to dealerships and large fleet customers.

Toyota Financial Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of the world's largest carmaker Toyota Motor Corp, specializing in offering a comprehensive financial services lineup that caters to customers' diverse needs while strengthening the core auto sales finance operation.

Nicholas Davies, founder and CEO of InfraRisk, said, "These two new European deployments complement existing ones in Europe and Australia demonstrating our platform's ability to operate across multiple geographies catering to a range of country specific factors including policies and languages, with modularity being the key architectural design."

InfraRisk has been in partnership with the car loan provider since 2016, offering them a fully featured credit management platform - Credit Value Maximiser, or CVX, to Toyota's broad base of customers.

The modularized tool is built around key origination functionalities, from profile to pricing, with each module connecting via defined APIs. By harnessing the power of big data analytics, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, InfraRisk's auto financing solution will enable a more efficient and effective, as well as regulatory compliant credit process.

Meanwhile, InfraRisk announced today a new partnership with Taurus Motor Finance, a start-up car loans provider based in Australia with a digital, automated and real-time credit assessment and approval process. The lender is implementing InfraRisk's cloud-based and intelligent CVX platform to facilitate its commercial lending business as it looks to scale up operations.

"InfraRisk's deep experience in the auto finance sector along with the system readiness to manage the capture of industry specific data fields has grown us into a leading provider of auto finance SaaS solutions," said Victor Li, head of Pintec International Business. "We will continue to invest in the ongoing research and development with committed efforts and build the platform into a smarter and more advanced tool catering to particular ecosystems."

InfraRisk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec",Nasdaq: PT), a leading fintech solutions provider that specializes in intelligent retail finance covering point-of-sale installment loans, personal loans, SME loans, corporate and commercial segments, wealth management and insurance services.

About InfraRisk

InfraRisk is a leading provider of credit management solutions in Australia. Incorporated in November 2008 and headquartered in Melbourne, InfraRisk has over 10 years of experience in providing services for financial institutions in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Middle East. InfraRisk has been providing long-term services, primarily commercial and retail origination systems, to multiple banks and financial institutions including the big four banks in Australia and Toyota Finance.

