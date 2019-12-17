InfraServ Expands to Southeast with Gateway Bobcat's Acquisition of Acme Operations

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraServ US, LLC ("InfraServ"), an industrial equipment dealership and services platform, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Acme Operations, LLC ("Acme Operations"). The acquisition was completed through InfraServ's subsidiary, Gateway Bobcat, LLC ("Gateway Bobcat"), a leading provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Acme Operations, based in Greenville, SC, is a full service Bobcat dealership group offering new and used sales, rentals, parts and service across six locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. With the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate 17 locations spanning 8 states across the Midwest and Southeastern United States.

"Acme Operations has an excellent reputation in our industry for serving the needs of its growing customer base. I have had a long working relationship with John Hopper and we are thrilled to partner with their outstanding management team to create a best-in-class operation across a broad geographic footprint," said Mike Allen, President of Gateway Bobcat.

"We look forward to a bright future with the Gateway Bobcat team. We share a common focus of putting customers first, and we will leverage our combined services to continue with that focus," said John Hopper, General Manager of Acme Operations.

About Gateway Bobcat: Gateway Bobcat, founded in 1990 and based in St. Louis, MO, operates principally as a provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services across its footprint of 11 dealership locations spanning Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.bobcatofstl.com.

About Acme Operations: Acme Operations, based in Greenville, SC, is a full service Bobcat® equipment dealer offering new and used sales, rentals, parts and service in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Acme Operations has a full parts and service department at each of their 6 locations. For more information, please visit www.acmeops.com.

Media Contact:

Doug Allen/Zach Kouwe

Dukas Linden Public Relations

brightstar@dlpr.com

212-704-7385

SOURCE InfraServ US