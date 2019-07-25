InfraSite Introduces Patented Underground Box That Solves 5G Problems and Generates Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If there was a magical wand that could solve the world's growing need for more usable real estate while bringing telecommunication carriers together with governing agencies to reach mutual working relationships for 5G/4G LTE deployment, that wand would be kept in a secure box. While there is no magic wand, there is a magic box that has been invented by InfraSite, a Florida-based technology solutions company.

"We have created a new product that can merge into the wireless industry and bring the municipalities and wireless carriers together to create a new 5G experience. It's a magic box," said Kevin T. Aycock, founder of InfraSite.

The magic is that the underground box houses internet connectivity and personal and business communications while providing solutions for smart cities and worldwide telecommunication networks.

"Specifically, our product is a fire and flood-proof underground telecommunications equipment shelter. Cars cannot run over the equipment and take it out of commission. Being underground, we give municipalities an aesthetic alternative to unsightly cell towers, give landlords more real estate, and provide network operators the connectivity tools needed to expand 5G, and even some of the current 4G LTE deployments," added Aycock.

InfraSite's introduction of the underground equipment shelter comes as telecommunication carriers are racing to secure more broadcast towers, following the Federal Communications Commission's decision mandating municipalities nationwide must provide space for 5G deployments.

"Our product makes a big difference because it bridges the gap between municipalities and what the wireless carriers want to do, whether with 5G or 4G LTE. It allows us to be able to come to the table and bring a solution that works," concluded Aycock.

About InfraSite Infrastructure Solutions

InfraSite is a global company on the cutting edge of technology that designs, develops and provides solutions for customers challenged with the need to place equipment in diverse environmental settings.

Compared to old fashioned approaches, such as standard macro towers, rooftop installations and small cells, the "out-of-the-box" InfraSite solution enhances the network by providing equipment protection, incremental revenues, increased safety and preserved site aesthetics and property values.

InfraSite's innovative infrastructure solutions are designed to support and address wireless deployments from 4G LTE to 5G for wireless carriers, municipalities, property owners, tenants and communities.

