InfraSolutions Announces the Addition of AVA to AVIAS Platform

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraSolutions, a division of McFarland- Johnson, Inc., announced the addition of AVA, an AI-powered virtual assistant, to AVIAS™, its airport management platform. Launched in May 2024, AVIAS is an innovative technology platform that revolutionizes airport infrastructure management and planning with a suite of seven specialized applications, each designed to streamline operations, enhance strategic planning, and help ensure regulatory compliance. Now, AVA integrates AI-powered assistant functionality across every application, enhancing the entire AVIAS platform with natural language interaction, real-time data access, voice-enabled interaction, multi-threaded conversations, and document-based insights.

"AVA enables fast access to data using natural language. This is a transformative tool for our clients to utilize as they undertake significant upgrades to improve airport operational efficiency and data intelligibility. It allows them to integrate AI and reshape how they access their workplace data and information," said McFarland Johnson InfraSolutions Vice President and Director of Technology, Jason Shevrin. "AVA now serves as the AI assistant for the AVIAS technology platform, providing instant access to data delivery and delivering real-time answers across the entire AVIAS suite."

Technology tools provide the capacity for small to medium-sized airports to plan, make informed decisions, and manage information more intelligently and efficiently. "AI adoption is increasing, and AVA can benefit airport management and transform their workflow into a more intuitive and responsive experience— empowering better decisions in less time," Shevrin added.

From dynamic analysis and inspections to real estate management, obstruction tracking, pavement condition monitoring, and comprehensive project planning, AVIAS offers a one-stop solution that optimizes airport efficiency and development. The AVIAS platform suite of cloud-based applications includes:

AEROCLEAR Obstruction Analysis™ , a comprehensive resource for visualizing, identifying, tracking, and analyzing obstructions.

, a comprehensive resource for visualizing, identifying, tracking, and analyzing obstructions. CAPLAN Airport System Management™ , a centralized hub, and document control system with built-in workflows for managing projects, grants, financials, and funding transfer data across a multi-airport system.

, a centralized hub, and document control system with built-in workflows for managing projects, grants, financials, and funding transfer data across a multi-airport system. DAT Dynamic Analysis Tool® , the integrated data analysis and planning engine that transforms airport planning into a dynamic, data-driven process by linking development alternatives, Airport Layout Plan elements, and operational insights within a unified decision environment.

, the integrated data analysis and planning engine that transforms airport planning into a dynamic, data-driven process by linking development alternatives, Airport Layout Plan elements, and operational insights within a unified decision environment. FLOW Terminal Planning™ , is a comprehensive, spatial demand and capacity planning application designed specifically for airport terminals.

, is a comprehensive, spatial demand and capacity planning application designed specifically for airport terminals. INSPECT Airport Inspection & Asset Management™ , an application that is an integral piece to maintaining smooth operations at an airport. The user-friendly work order system with simple asset management features can be integrated with existing third-party systems for a cost-effective seamless solution.

, an application that is an integral piece to maintaining smooth operations at an airport. The user-friendly work order system with simple asset management features can be integrated with existing third-party systems for a cost-effective seamless solution. RUMBLE Pavement Management™ , an application that combines the GIS portion of an interactive map with data that McFarland Johnson collects to conduct timely and cost saving pavement studies.

, an application that combines the GIS portion of an interactive map with data that McFarland Johnson collects to conduct timely and cost saving pavement studies. SITES Land Development™ , an application that allows staff to manage a real estate portfolio of assets.

, an application that allows staff to manage a real estate portfolio of assets. AVA, an AI-powered virtual assistant that provides instant, natural-language access to data, guides users through complex tasks, and delivers real-time answers across the entire AVIAS suite.

About InfraSolutions by McFarland Johnson

McFarland Johnson's technology division, InfraSolutions by McFarland Johnson, combines our extensive backgrounds in aviation, transportation, and other industries with our ability to foster responsive and inclusive relationships with our clients to create resilient and sustainable solutions to help solve important infrastructure challenges. Utilizing our knowledge and expertise along with advanced technologies, InfraSolutions by McFarland Johnson has developed a comprehensive airport management platform, AVIAS, digitizing data and transforming the decision-making process while helping to reduce operational cost.

About McFarland-Johnson, Inc.

McFarland-Johnson, Inc. (MJ) is a 100% employee-owned leader in the planning, engineering, environmental, technology, and construction services of innovative aviation, transportation, civil/facilities, and environmental projects. With office locations throughout the United States, MJ has been serving clients for more than 79 years. We are a people-centric company guided by the belief that employee owners are more committed to delivering quality services.

