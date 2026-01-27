Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2026: Rising Risk and Complexity Push I&O Leaders to Rebuild Operational Control, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As economic uncertainty and operational complexity continue into 2026, infrastructure and operations leaders are under pressure to stabilize core services while enabling transformation. The Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies five key areas I&O teams must address to reduce risk, regain operational control, and strengthen resilience amid accelerating change.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams are entering 2026 facing a convergence of pressures that are testing the limits of traditional operations. According to the recently published Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group, ongoing economic volatility, expanding hybrid and multicloud environments, and the increased scale of AI workloads are increasing operational risk at a time when many I&O teams remain constrained by technical debt, limited visibility, and manual processes.

Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 survey data reinforces this strain, with 52% of organizations identifying the reduction of technical debt as a top infrastructure priority and 45% prioritizing the optimization of cloud workloads in the year ahead. These findings underscore the growing pressure on I&O leaders to modernize core operations while maintaining stability and cost control.

The global research and advisory firm's report outlines a focused set of initiatives that address execution gaps in cost control, visibility, and operational readiness across hybrid and multicloud environments. The research emphasizes that delivering resilience and value in 2026 will require disciplined execution, financial rigor, and improved visibility as infrastructure environments continue to grow in complexity.

Info-Tech's analysis also highlights a critical execution gap. While nearly half of organizations are prioritizing cloud optimization, only 19% identify improving monitoring and observability as a 2026 priority. As infrastructure environments become more distributed and AI workloads introduce new performance and cost dynamics, this lack of end-to-end visibility can amplify operational risk rather than reduce it.

"I&O teams cannot absorb the complexity of 2026 with approaches designed for a simpler era," says Emily Sugerman, lead author of the report and senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Leaders need to modernize cloud operations, introduce financial discipline through FinOps, and improve observability so they can see issues earlier, respond faster, and control costs. Organizations that succeed will be those that take a structured and execution-focused approach to modernization."

Info-Tech's Five Infrastructure and Operations Priorities for 2026

The report emphasizes that success in 2026 will depend less on new tooling and more on how consistently I&O leaders align operating models, governance, and skills to the realities of hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven environments.

To help I&O leaders address mounting operational pressures, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report outlines five practical priorities for the year ahead:

"These five priorities give I&O leaders a clear path to stabilize operations while preparing for continued disruption," adds Sugerman. "This is about eliminating wasted spend, improving visibility, and building teams that can adapt as environments change. Discipline and alignment are what turn infrastructure into a source of resilience rather than risk."

Grounded in survey data from Info-Tech's Future of IT research, diagnostic benchmarks, and executive interviews, the Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report combines strategic insight with practical guidance. By applying the report's recommendations, I&O leaders can strengthen risk management, reduce operational friction, and support innovation without sacrificing stability.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Emily Sugerman, and access to the complete Infrastructure & Operations Priorities 2026 report, please contact [email protected].

