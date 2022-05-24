Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size to Grow by USD 141.77 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

May 24, 2022, 03:45 ET
The 120 Pages reports on the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market offers comprehensive analysis by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)
NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market projects growth of USD 141.77 billion, registering a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2026. The change from the CAPEX to the OPEX model is one of the primary drivers driving the worldwide infrastructure as a service (IaaS) industry growth.
The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market share growth by the public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period owing to the elasticity and scalability of the solution, which is best suited for IT-enabled services. Based on the geography the market witnessed maximum growth in APAC and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as security and compliance requirements and the enterprise refresh cycle are expected to foster the growth of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market in APAC.
Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model
- Growing need to simplify solutions for backup
- Colocation service providers are becoming new hubs for hybrid IaaS services
Also, the increasing demand for cloud-based applications is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Because of the flexibility and cost savings associated with cloud services, cloud computing use is fast rising around the world. Small businesses and startups are turning to cloud solutions to take advantage of the scalability of cloud providers' technology and resources. Large companies have begun to use cloud-based solutions since they can scale their workload as needed.
Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- 11 11 Systems Inc.
- Accenture Plc
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Datacom Group Ltd.
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lumen Technologies Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Rackspace Technology Inc.
- Redcentric plc
- VMware Inc.
Reasons to Buy Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market vendors
|
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 28.2%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 141.77 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
30.28
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
11 11 Systems Inc., Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redcentric plc, and VMware Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
