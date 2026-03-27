Infrastructure Capital Announces a Quarterly Dividend Increase for: Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP), Infrastructure Capital Equity Income ETF (ICAP)

Adviser also announces latest monthly Dividend for its BNDS ETF

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital"), a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors, is announcing a dividend increase for the Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE Arca: SCAP), and Infrastructure Capital Equity Income ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP).

SCAP's monthly distribution increased by $0.005 from $0.240 to $0.245, and ICAP's monthly distribution increased by $0.005 from $0.240 to $0.245.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC

SCAP has declared a monthly distribution of $0.245 per share ($2.94 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Record Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Payable Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

ICAP has declared a monthly distribution of $0.245 per share ($2.94 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Record Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Payable Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

BNDS has declared a monthly distribution of $0.34 per share ($4.08 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Record Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Payable Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. For more information about each Fund's distribution policy, its 2026 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit each Fund's web site for more information.

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Income Investing with Infrastructure Capital

Jay D. Hatfield is the Chief Investment Officer for all of the Infrastructure Capital funds and brings more than 30 years of experience to his work on behalf of clients. As of the date of this release, Infrastructure Capital manages over $3B in total assets.

BNDS ETF strategy is to target high yield investments across fixed-income securities, predominately focusing on corporate bonds. Infrastructure Capital seeks positive security selection versus the benchmark by using a mix of quantitative and qualitative analysis with an emphasis on fixed-income securities that are believed to be undervalued when considering factors such as term premium, credit premium, liquidity premium, industry, sector, and market capitalization.

SCAP ETF seeks total return through a blended approach of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund focuses primarily on the securities of U.S.-listed small cap companies, which is defined as companies with a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index. Investments may take the form of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, debt instruments, equity-linked notes, or other small cap-focused ETFs.

ICAP ETF will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with a strong track record of paying dividends during normal market conditions. The Fund's portfolio of equities will generally be a diversified selection of securities, including a broad cross-section of sectors and sub-sectors, such as REITs, Utilities, Industrials, pipelines, and financials.

Infrastructure Capital ETF lineup includes the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA), the InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP), and the Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF (NYSE Arca: BNDS), and Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE Arca: SCAP).

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About Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities driven by catalysts, largely in key infrastructure sectors. These sectors include energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.

Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of ICA's investing activities. Consequently, the focus is generally on companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. This approach is based on the belief that tangible assets that produce free cash flow have intrinsic values that are unlikely to deteriorate over time. For more information, please visit infracapfunds.com .

DISCLOSURE

Opinions represented are subject to change and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This data was prepared using sources of information generally believed to be reliable; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. The Russell 2000 Index is a small-cap U.S. stock market index that makes up the smallest 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the ETFs, please click here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about the Fund, Fund strategies or InfraCap, please reach out to Craig Starr at 212-763-8336 ([email protected]).

A word about SCAP risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market. SCAP is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

A word about ICAP Risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, preferred stocks, leverage, short sales, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, options, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments, options, leverage, short sales, and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. ICAP fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.

A word about BNDS risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in fixed income securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, debt securities, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history prior to the date of this Prospectus. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Debt Securities Risk. Increases in interest rates typically lower the value of debt securities held by the Fund. Investments in debt securities include credit risk. Credit Risk. An issuer of debt securities may not make timely payments of principal and interest and may default entirely in its obligations. A decrease in the issuer's credit rating may lower the value of debt securities. Interest Rate Risk. Securities could lose value because of interest rate changes. For example, bonds tend to decrease in value if interest rates rise. Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in securities, currencies or other investments, including risks relating to leverage, imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, high price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty credit, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options Risk. Options transactions involve special risks that may make it difficult or impossible to close a position when the Fund desires. A fund that purchases options, which are a type of derivative, is subject to the risk that gains, if any, realized on the position, will be less than the amount paid as premiums to the writer of the option. BNDS fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.

The Funds are distributed either by Quasar Distributors, LLC or by VP Distributors, LLC, an affiliate of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC. ICAP, SCAP, and BNDS ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. PFFA, PFFR, and AMZA ETFs are distributed by VP Distributors, LLC an affiliated of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC.

SOURCE Infrastructure Capital Advisors