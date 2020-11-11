Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Names Clint Ferguson as Vice President of Business Development

Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) Names Clint Ferguson, PE, as Vice President of Business Development Tweet this

In addition, he will serve as the primary business development liaison between the leadership of IEI's respective regional operations and will lead capture strategy, project risk assessment, collaboration, and coordination to build an even stronger organization for clients of the firm.

"Clint's proven track record in winning work in our largest office as well as his deep understanding of the marketplace, project delivery and client satisfaction makes him the ideal choice for this role," said IEI President, Michael Sutton.

Prior to this role, Mr. Ferguson served as the Chicago Operations Manager where his leadership skills, technical experience and passion for engineering made him an exceptional relationship builder and partner. He successfully handled staff development, lead generation, client relations, contract management, and other key duties.

Mr. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a JD from the Indiana University School of Law. He is based in IEI's Chicago office.

About Infrastructure Engineering, Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

SOURCE Infrastructure Engineering Inc.

