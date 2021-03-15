Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Names Ken Smorynski as Chicago Office Operations Leader

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) has announced the promotion of Ken Smorynski, PE, SE to Vice President and Chicago Office Operations Leader. In this role, Mr. Smorynski will oversee IEI's design, program management and construction inspection staff; and be responsible for staff development, lead generation, client relations, contract management, along with guiding day-to-day activities.

Mr. Smorynski has been with IEI since 2013 as the Design Group Manager for the Chicago Office. He embodies the core cultural values which IEI was built upon and has the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Being a vital part of the office's growth, under his leadership the Design group more than doubled in revenue and took on more complex projects.

"This promotion recognizes the contributions Ken has made during his tenure with IEI and I look forward to experiencing greater Chicago Office growth as Ken settles into his new role," said IEI President, Michael Sutton.

A talented structural engineer, Mr. Smorynski holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Civil Engineering; and recently earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. His expertise, skill and leadership will enhance operations and expand IEI's project footprint throughout Chicagoland.

About Infrastructure Engineering Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

