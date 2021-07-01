Infrastructure Expert KW Miller Condemns Plans to Dump Untreated Toxic Water to the Florida Everglades, Florida Bay and Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller, Partner at CRO Advisors, today condemned plans to send untreated toxic water into the Florida Everglades, Florida Bay and Florida Keys. Cleaning the water feeding into Lake Okeechobee and south into our fragile southern estuaries must be a priority in order to fix our water quality issues.

" Send the Toxic Water South is a complete fraud upon the residents of South Florida. We need to send properly treated water south, at the right times of the year, in the right quantities," said KW Miller.

"We must break the protracted grip of special interest groups on Florida's water quality, which is putting the health and safety of residents, visitors and our fragile ecosystems at extreme risk. Florida residents have suffered from toxic water for far too long. Florida is thirty years (30) behind on construction of water and sewage treatment facilities, new pipelines, new storage, filtration basins and refurbishments," Miller added.

Industry Experts agree that South Florida has a massive water pollution problem, the majority of which is untreated toxic water and raw sewage, flowing into our rivers, estuaries and ultimately winding up in the Everglades, Florida Bay and the Florida Keys.

The consensus is that piece-meal projects and multi-billion-dollar ditches are not solutions to heavily polluted (untreated) toxic water flowing from Central Florida into Lake Okeechobee and south into the Everglades, Florida Bay and Florida Keys.

"South Florida requires a comprehensive Infrastructure Development Plan ("IDP"), which I intend to drive with an experienced and diverse team of experts. Critical to the IDP will be infrastructure development, finance expertise, utilizing long-term relationships with the Federal/State regulators and my ability to negotiate multi-billion-dollar funding arrangements," Miller added.

THE IDP WOULD ISSUE INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS, GUARANTEED BY THE STATE OF FLORIDA, TO PAY FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF CRITICALLY NEEDED WATER TREATMENT INFRASTRUCTURE:

Construct Series of Baseload Water Treatment Plants to remove heavy pollutants and toxins from water prior to discharge south of Lake Okeechobee; Construct Series of Strategically Located pipelines to move treated brown water to Deep Injection Storage Well sites; Construct Series of Brown Water (untreated) Storage Basins north of Lake Okeechobee to naturally perk into soil; Mandatory Sewer and Water Hook-Up in Densely Populated Areas; Mandatory Nitrogen-reducing enhancements for all Rural Septic Systems; Mandatory treatment of Industrial Water Discharges at the Source , similar to requirements BMP's in place for Agricultural water discharges; Ban the use of all toxic chemical spraying in Florida lakes and waterways.

About KW Miller

Mr. Miller is a senior business leader in the capital markets, energy and infrastructure sectors with over 30 years of combined expertise. He advises, restructures, invests and holds board positions on infrastructure, energy and industrial companies. He Specializes in extremely complex utility restructurings, recapitalization, financing and construction of infrastructure assets.

