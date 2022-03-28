Infrastructure Market In Italy Segmented by Application, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Infrastructure market share in Italy is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Top Key players of Infrastructure Market In Italy covered as:

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Architectural Projects Srl

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc

Bank of Italy

Canella Achilli Architects SpA

Euronext N.V.

F2I SGR SpA

RINA Spa

Siemens AG

The infrastructure market in Italy will be affected by the shortage of workers. In addition, increased investments in infrastructure will aid in market growth. An increase in exports and investors, growing urbanization will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Infrastructure Market In Italy Split by Revenue Stream

Direct Investment

Indirect Investment

Others

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global infrastructure in Italy industry by value in 2020?

industry by value in 2020? What will be the size of the global infrastructure in Italy industry in 2026?

industry in 2026? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global infrastructure in Italy industry?

industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global infrastructure market in Italy ?

Infrastructure Market in Italy Value Chain Analysis

Our study includes detailed information on the value chain analysis for the Italian infrastructure industry, which suppliers can use to gain a competitive edge during the projected period.

The value chain of the construction and engineering market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Infrastructure Market In Italy Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 19.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis Italy Performing market contribution Italy at 100% Key consumer countries Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Architectural Projects Srl , Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, Bank of Italy, Canella Achilli Architects SpA, Euronext N.V., F2I SGR SpA, RINA Spa, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Construction and Engineering

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Marketing and sales

*2.2.5 Support activities

*2.2.6 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Social - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Social - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Social - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 27: Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 29: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application

***6.Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 31: Revenue stream - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Revenue stream

*Exhibit 32: Comparison by Revenue stream

**6.3 Direct investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Direct investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 34: Direct investment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Indirect investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Indirect investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 36: Indirect investment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 38: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Market opportunity by Revenue stream

*Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Revenue stream

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increased investments in infrastructure

*8.1.2 Increase in exports and investors

*8.1.3 Growing urbanization

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Shortage of workers

*8.2.2 Increase in labor costs

*8.2.3 Fluctuation in the price of building materials

*Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing e-commerce industry

*8.3.2 Government plans for infrastructure development

*8.3.3 Emergence of automation in the construction industry

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 44: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive landscape

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

*10.3 ABB Ltd.

*Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.4 Accenture Plc

*Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 53: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 54: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

**10.5 Architectural Projects Srl

*Exhibit 55: Architectural Projects Srl - Overview

*Exhibit 56: Architectural Projects Srl - Product and service

*Exhibit 57: Architectural Projects Srl - Key offerings

**10.6 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc

*Exhibit 58: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc - Overview

*Exhibit 59: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 60: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc - Segment focus

**10.7 Bank of Italy

*Exhibit 62: Bank of Italy - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Bank of Italy - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: Bank of Italy - Key offerings

**10.8 Canella Achilli Architects SpA

*Exhibit 65: Canella Achilli Architects SpA - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Canella Achilli Architects SpA - Product and service

*Exhibit 67: Canella Achilli Architects SpA - Key offerings

**10.9 Euronext N.V.

*Exhibit 68: Euronext N.V. - Overview

*Exhibit 69: Euronext N.V. - Product and service

*Exhibit 70: Euronext N.V. - Key offerings

**10.10 F2I SGR SpA

*Exhibit 71: F2I SGR SpA - Overview

*Exhibit 72: F2I SGR SpA - Product and service

*Exhibit 73: F2I SGR SpA - Key offerings

**10.11 RINA Spa

*Exhibit 74: RINA Spa - Overview

*Exhibit 75: RINA Spa - Product and service

*Exhibit 76: RINA Spa - Key offerings

**10.12 Siemens AG

*Exhibit 77: Siemens AG - Overview

*Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 84: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

