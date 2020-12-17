Infrastructure Masons announces 2020 Education Champion Award Winner at the iMason's Awards Ceremony

The iMasons Education Champion Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated the importance of bridging the talent gap in the digital infrastructure industry. The Infrastructure Masons awarded the Education Champion Award Winner, Dr. Julie Albright , Digital Sociologist and Author. Julie is recognized for her passion and dedication to the growth of digital infrastructure talent through expanding education and student chapters at Infrastructure Masons. Julie is an example of a leader in education, creating opportunities for students to join the technology industry.

"I am so excited about the educational initiatives we are pursuing at iMasons, and our charitable organization, DIFF: From capstone projects with the HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, to starting student chapters in the U.S. and abroad, to tackling the digital divide through service learning and industry partnerships. I look forward to working with our wonderful iMasons community to train and mentor the next generation of the Builders of the Digital Age."-Dr. Julie Albright, Digital Sociologist & Author

iMasons launched the $1M Education Challenge in London in Nov 2018 to provide scholarships to students enrolling for courses that could lead to a career in Digital Infrastructure. Infrastructure Masons has raised over $145k in 2020 to create scholarships for students interested in entering or growing in our industry.

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org .

