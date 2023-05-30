Infrastructure Masons Announces Appointment of Princina Stone to Board of Directors

Infrastructure Masons

30 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) a global, non-profit, professional association of digital infrastructure professionals, has appointed Princina Stone to its Board of Directors. This is the first addition to the Board in five years.

"Princina is a great addition to the iMasons Board. We're honored to have her join us," said Eddie Schutter, iMasons Board Member. "She brings important new skills and experience to iMasons. She's an expert on privacy law with several years' experience as an attorney for the U.S. Federal Government and private companies. She is currently a regulatory and policy compliance seasoned professional at Google Research. This experience will help guide iMasons as we continue to grow globally."

Princina has a diverse background serving as an attorney with agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Labor, where she worked on privacy, information and security matters. She also worked as an attorney with the U.S. Environmental Protection leading environmental enforcement and clean up initiatives. Over the past few years, Princina transitioned her career to the private sector where she developed end-to-end privacy and regulatory compliance programs to help companies create enforcement solutions. In addition, she has a passion for supporting iMasons' pillars.

"It is a privilege to join the Infrastructure Masons' Board and further its commitment to Education, Inclusion, Innovation, and Sustainability," shared Princina. "iMasons are global change-makers."

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a global, nonprofit, professional association of individuals connected and empowered to build a greater digital future for all. Since its launch in 2016, the organization has brought together 6,000 individuals across 130 countries, a community representing USD 150+ billion in infrastructure projects. iMasons provides an agnostic platform for members to connect, grow, and give back across four strategic pillars: Education, Inclusion, Innovation, and Sustainability. To date, iMasons has already contributed USD 1+ million in scholarships, launched Resource Groups including iMWomen, Armed Forces, LatinX, and Millennials-Gen Z, and opened regional and local Chapters across four continents. In 2022, iMasons spearheaded the Climate Accord, uniting leaders on carbon reduction in digital infrastructure. To learn more, visit imasons.org or LinkedIn.

