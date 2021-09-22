Infrastructure Masons Announces the Appointment of Five Industry Leaders to Advisory Council

"We are honored to welcome these leaders onto the iMason AC," says Dean Nelson (iMasons Founder and Chairman) "Their deep industry knowledge, experience, and leadership have provided valuable insights to the community and are strongly aligned with our strategic priorities. We are honored to have Dave, Emma, Heather, Rachel, and Yuval as part of the iMasons leadership team".

Dave Wildman - Global Facilities & Infrastructure Manager at Bloomberg LP

Dave leads the facilities and sustainability teams at Bloomberg – namely the teams managing the operational aspects of Bloomberg's world-class locations – particularly the datacenter spaces. Dave's teams support multiple groups worldwide to ensure customer and employee experience, system functionality, resiliency, and redundancy across Bloomberg's data centers and offices.

Dave Wildman "I am honored to join the fellow AC members to support the work of IM. I am looking forward to assisting in any way I can and adding my perspective on infrastructures and the fine people that support them. And if I can help introduce this amazing industry to a new group of untapped curious minds, then that's a bonus for us all."

Emma Fryer - Associate Director Data Centres, techUK

Emma leads the data centre programme for technology sector trade body techUK, representing the interests of operators to the Government and other stakeholders. She influences policy, mitigates compliance burdens, alerts the sector to risks, and manages specialist groups, including the UK Council of Data Centre Operators. She negotiated a Climate Change Agreement for the sector in 2014 and in 2020 she negotiated key worker status, protection for construction sites, and quarantine exemption for data centre staff and contractors during COVID-19 and continues to work closely with the UK Government on sector resilience.

Emma Fryer "The iMasons provide a unique global forum that helps those within our sector share knowledge and work collectively towards common goals. I'm both honoured and delighted to be joining the iMasons Advisory Council and very much look forward to contributing actively to their programme."

Heather Dooley - Data Center Executive. Global Business Operations. Board Member. Diversity and Inclusion Leader

Heather has had a "front-row seat" in the development of internet infrastructure. From the early days of DSL and driving over 90% US coverage to leading global colocation presence in Europe, South America, and APAC. She has built her reputation as the go-to person to create new capabilities for data center companies to scale. She is a PMO thought leader, delivering tools/systems, learning and development, and business operations.

Heather has held leadership roles at New Edge Networks, Microsoft, and Google and is a pioneer in leading Diversity and Inclusion within the industry and holds both BA and MBA from Gonzaga University.

Heather Dooley "It's an honor to join the IMasons AC community and join contemporaries who are thought leaders in the industry dedicated to supporting awareness, diversity, education, and sustainability. The advisory council supports positive change on these important topics coming together to help our industry and the dedicated teams across companies and countries thrive."

Rachel Peterson - Vice President, Data Center Strategy at Facebook

As Vice President for Data Center Strategy at Facebook, Rachel oversees Facebook's global infrastructure expansion and strategy. Rachel is responsible for data center development including data center site selection, energy strategy and procurement, analytics and planning, data center community engagement, and sustainability. She has led the development of data centers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Rachel has an MBA from Arizona State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Arizona.

Rachel Peterson "I am thrilled to join the iMasons Advisory Council in support of this leading industry-leading forum whose work is integral to building community, sharing of ideas and knowledge, and transforming the future of the data center industry."

Yuval Bachar - Founder & CEO ECL

Yuval recently started a startup company (ECL). ECL defines a new data center category by democratizing the high-end data center technologies to everyone. Yuval was a principal hardware architect at the Azure Platform, in that capacity, his work focused on data center self-healing leveraging Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, predictive maintenance, and hardware quality consistency control at scale.

Prior to his role at Microsoft, Yuval was a principal engineer in the global infrastructure and strategy team for Linkedin and one of the founders and innovators of the Open19 project and president of the Open19 Foundation.

Prior to Linkedin, Yuval was the leader and architect for Facebook and before then served as Senior Director of Engineering at Cisco, VP/CTO of the High-End Systems Business Unit at Juniper Networks, and various roles at DEC in the semiconductor group.

Yuval Bachar "The iMasons vision and direction reflect the future of data center technology and community integration. I am honored to be part of the future evangelism of smart, innovative, and democratized data centers."

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE MASONS

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic priorities – enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, inspire Sustainability and promote Innovation and Technical Excellence.

If you would like to be a part of the iMasons community and participate in MRGs, committees, and member sessions across 130 countries, join us at https://imasons.org/join.

