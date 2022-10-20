Infrastructure Masons Announces Winners of the 2022 iMasons Awards

Infrastructure Masons

Oct 20, 2022, 08:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has announced the winners of the 3rd Annual iMasons Awards. The iMasons Awards is a yearly ceremony to showcase and amplify the outstanding contributions of leaders in the digital infrastructure industry who have led by example and achieved tangible and sustained results. There are eight award categories with 115 award winners: Technology Innovation Champion, Diversity and Inclusion Champion, Sustainability Champion, Education Champion, IM100, Emerging Talent and iMasons' Hall of Fame, the Luminary Award.

The 2022 iMasons Award winners are:

2022 Diversity & Inclusion Champion:

Dawn Childs

2022 Education Champion:

TJ Ciccone

2022 Luminary Inductee:

Lee Kirby

2022 Sustainability Champion:

Brian Janous

2022 Technology Champion:

Lex Coors

2022 Emerging Talent Cohort:

Allie Bartholomew

Anastasia Alexandrova

Anna McSweeney

Ellen Yang

Ferris Ellis

Jai Huntley

Lindsay McConville

Rebecca Hopping

Stella Karangwa

William Griffin Hipolito

2022 IM100 Cohort:





Abigail Ruth Opiah

Cade Lever

Gabriela Delagarza

Lindsay Schumacher

Rima Raouda

Adil Attlassy

Caitlin Boyd

Gisli Kr.

Mark Bidinger

Robert Dugdale

Agostinho Villela

Chandra Irawan

Greg Ratcliff

Mark Dickerson

Romain Tranchant

Aiden Grayson

Chris Downie

Guy Dabbel

Matt Farrant

Ryan Brown

Alex Hernandez

Chris Halstead

Ilkay Altinas

Matthew Freniere

Sanjeev Khanna

Alexis Black Bjorlin

Chrissy Olsen

Ivo Ivanov

Matthew VanderZanden

Scott Hanna

Aliysa Macerlean

Christiana Weisshuhn

Jane Hsieh

Maxie Reynolds

Scott Willis

Alma Sooile

Christina Matthews

Janet Noone

May Lee

Sean Tajkowski

Amanda Abell

Ciara Murray

Jared Day

McKell Christensen

Sharon Thomas

Anastasia Alexandrova

Crystal Ann Delany

Jen Weitzel

Melissa Reali-Elliott

Shawn Novak

Anastasia Omelchuck

Cyre Denny

Jennifer Taylor

Mercy Manning

Shea McKeon

Andrea Desimone

Damian Matacz

João Lima

Michael Donohue

Sophie Parker

Anita Goyal

Dana Adams

Joe Reele

Mick Lane

Sormeh McCullough

Anna Klaft

Daniel Kennedy

Jorge Balcells

Mike Allen

Stella Karangwa

Anubhav Raj

Danielle Rossi

Karimulla Shaikh

Mike Czamara

Stephanie Hofmann

Arjan Westerhoff

Dave Perrill

Ken Cowan

Mitch Fonseca

Tami Erwin

Athina Koligkioni

Debra Raggio

Kristi Alford

Neil Cresswell

Teri Klug

Barbara Boyan

Dustin Wertheimer

Kristyan Mjolsnes

Nicole Helmstetter

Tony Brearley

Bethany Gorham

Ehsan Nasr

Lauren Sullivan

Nikki Mamedova

Tony Grayson

Bradley Treleaven

Ellen Yang

Lehmann Koo

Paul Maddocks

Wes Swenson

The 2022 award winners were announced at the iMasons awards ceremony in London, UK on October 19, 2022.

"The iMasons Awards is a night to celebrate and recognize the incredibly important work of our colleagues, members, and partner companies across every continent. These amazing individuals are nominated by their peers for the meaningful work they are doing in our community to accelerate iMasons' strategic priorities. When we unite and come together, we exemplify a true community in an industry. I am extremely proud to be among the leaders of the digital age. Congratulations to all our winners." - Dean Nelson, iMasons Chairman and Founder

For more information about the iMasons Awards and the winners, please visit imasons.org/awards.  

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at imasons.org or LinkedIn.

