Infrastructure Startup Redefines Internet Speed and Cost Across Africa

Through Share's open-access model, internet providers can deliver 100x speeds without raising their costs

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Share, a venture-backed internet infrastructure network, today announced service coverage of more than 8 million people in under a year of operations through its new open-access model. With its expansion into Nairobi, Share's network now spans thousands of kilometers of fiber, 12 infrastructure providers, 10 data centers and 6 subsea cable routes. By consolidating the fragmented internet ecosystem in Africa, Share aims to power connectivity for the youngest and fastest growing population in the world.

Despite billions of dollars invested in global internet infrastructure, access to reliable, high-speed connectivity across Africa remains uneven. Existing networks operate in silos, limiting how efficiently capacity is distributed, leaving more than 600 million people across the continent still unconnected.

Through Share's open-access model, internet providers can deliver 100x speeds without raising their costs Post this

"In many parts of Africa, people can spend up to 30% of their income on connectivity that's significantly slower and less reliable than elsewhere," said Luis Munoz Aycart, co-founder of Share. "But the issue isn't capacity. There are enough data centers, subsea cables and kilometers of fiber deployed to power entire regions. The problem is coordination across the internet supply chain, which is why speed and affordability are inaccessible for millions of households."

Share aggregates existing underutilized infrastructure from major telecommunications operators and creates an open-access model that allows local ISPs to deliver unlimited connectivity through a shared network. This reduces costs, improves performance and allows providers to offer the fastest internet without committing to fixed capacity upfront. From each connected user, Share takes a fee; because the model removes the cost ceiling that keeps ISPs small, it doesn't just earn from their growth but it actively drives it.

As a neutral infrastructure network, Share also empowers major operators to monetize their underutilized services to a larger market. At the time of writing, it already aggregates infrastructure from the largest telcos, tower companies, utility companies and data centers in the continent.

Share is backed by early-stage investors including Greenfield Capital, Kosmos VC, ZeePrime Capital, Generative Ventures and several strategic funds and angels.

"What stood out to us was the clarity of the model," said Anies Khan, investor at Greenfield Capital. "Share turns a highly fragmented market into a coordinated network, enabling local providers to grow, scale, and deliver step-change improvements in internet speed and reliability. Combined with strong early execution, this gave us conviction that Share can become a foundational backbone for internet infrastructure across Africa, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing connectivity markets."

Share's expansion into Nairobi builds on its initial deployment in Mombasa, where the company first brought its test network live and onboarded local infrastructure partners. With that foundation in place, Share is now scaling into Kenya's largest urban market with plans to expand into additional cities and regions across Africa this year.

Learn more at www.share.inc.

About Share

Share is an internet infrastructure network building Africa's backbone. The company aggregates existing underutilized telecom infrastructure (fiber, subsea cables and data centers) and gives ISPs scalable access to bandwidth without traditional upfront costs. In markets where the infrastructure exists but isn't accessible to the providers who need it, Share acts as the coordination layer: connecting supply to demand, accelerating the economics of last-mile expansion and closing the gap of 600 million unconnected people. Share is currently operating across East Africa, with a network spanning thousands of kilometers of fiber and coverage reaching millions of people. www.share.inc

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Share