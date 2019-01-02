Infrrd Wins An Award For The Best Companies In Diversity 2018 By Comparably

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrrd Inc., leading Enterprise AI & Computer vision solutions provider, has been awarded by Comparably as one of the Best Companies for Diversity in 2018. The company ranked in top 25 small and mid-sized firms. With globalization, it has become important for workplaces to promote equality and positive work culture and Comparably has recognized Infrrd as a company that treats its employees with reverence.

"We have consciously put efforts in creating a workplace that promotes gender & racial equality," says Amit Jnagal, CEO of Infrrd Infrrd wins an award for Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

"We have consciously put efforts in creating a workplace that promotes gender & racial equality. There are several aspects of culture that one should focus on while creating a more inclusive workplace. At Infrrd, we have made it a priority to factor in all the aspects and allow employees to feel at home," says the mind behind Infrrd & CEO, Amit Jnagal.

Comparably has been felicitating companies who have been promoting ethnic, gender and racial diversities for a long time. The main idea being that workplaces should be diversified to maintain harmony & healthy work culture. "Winning Comparably's Best Company Diversity award is an exceptional achievement, highlighting the absolute best places to work in USA as rated by their own employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. The award was won solely based on employee voting and was not based on a participation fee or nomination. Every year Comparably celebrates renowned firms and leaders via employee ratings in 16 different categories.

"We're extremely happy and honored to receive this prestigious award, it means that we are going in the right direction with a great group of employees. When it comes to recruitment, we have always valued a person's intent to learn and adapt to new technologies and so far, the ratings prove that we did right by our philosophy," says Lalit Agarwal, Head of Delivery & Operations, Infrrd Inc. With their strong global presence, Infrrd has worked with some of the most reputed brands and grown to over 200 employees in just two years from inception. An open and motivating work culture has always been fostered within its different branch offices. The employee ratings are just a testament to the growth and open mindedness of the company.

Head over to Comparably to read what employees have to say about Infrrd.

Read the news on USA Today .

About Infrrd

San Jose, CA-based Infrrd Inc is a leading Machine Intelligence partner to Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industries across the globe. Their focus is on providing AI as a service and leveraging their homegrown machine learning platform to solve analytics and automation related problems for their customers. Their platforms and algorithms extract deep insights from big data based on artificial intelligence and deep learning and offer these insights to drive decisions & automate extraction for customers.

For more information about Infrrd Inc, visit https://infrrd.ai/ or reach out to them at hello@infrrd.ai

Contact:

Priya Ravinder

Marketing Manager

Infrrd Inc

+1-844-4-INFRRD

206888@email4pr.com

SOURCE Infrrd Inc.

Related Links

https://infrrd.ai

