InFuse Holdings Closes Series A Financing and Acquires Horizon Infusions, LLC

BETHESDA, Md. and CINCINNATI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InFuse Holdings Inc. announced today a Series A investment led by BroadOak Capital Partners to build a network of high-quality, cost-effective infusion centers throughout Ohio and the Midwest. The initial funding will be used to acquire Cincinnati-based Horizon Infusions and provide growth capital for its expansion. InFuse was formed to address the current lack of sufficient high-quality infrastructure in the fast-growing ambulatory infusion services market and provide an exceptional experience for patients.

The InFuse team will be led by Tim Johnson, a Partner at BroadOak. The two other founders are industry veterans Dave Rothenberg, Co-Founder of Privia Health, one of the largest and most successful independent physician groups in the US, and Eric I. Richman who has extensive biotech, pharma, and drug supply chain experience, including board roles at ADMA Biologics, Neubase Therapeutics, and Lev Pharmaceuticals. Also joining the InFuse team is Harley Carroll, founder of HMC Properties, who brings significant healthcare real estate experience including the development and site selection of more than 100 MedExpress Urgent Care locations.

Horizon Infusions, founded in 1997 by Dr. Greg Gottschlich, a nationally recognized immunologist, is a leading ambulatory infusion center located in Cincinnati, OH with an expansive biologic administration offering across numerous therapeutic areas. "I am thrilled to partner with the InFuse team to expand and upgrade Horizon's existing facility, develop a larger regional footprint, and provide an enhanced experience for our patients," said Dr. Gottschlich, Horizon's Medical Director and InFuse board of directors' member.

Bill Snider, Partner of BroadOak, added, "While the biopharma industry has made major strides targeting diseases with new biologics, these therapies often require complicated routes of administration. InFuse is very well positioned to provide part of the solution through its infrastructure which allows for delivery of complex biologic infusion therapies – especially since more than half of all new drug applications are injection and infusion-based."

About InFuse Holdings Inc.

InFuse Holdings owns and operates high-quality (comfortable), cost-effective ambulatory infusion centers. The infrastructure in the US for infusion therapies is lacking. InFuse Holdings brings best practices – in workflow, inventory management, scheduling, safety protocols, staffing, customer experience, and outcomes data collection – to provide patients with a safe, convenient, and caring environment. The ambulatory infusion center model allows InFuse to provide these services at a lower cost than other delivery channels, helping to decrease the overall cost of healthcare for our patients, their employers, and our payor partners. For more information visit www.infuseholdings.com.

About Horizon Infusions

Horizon Infusions, founded in 1997, operates patient-focused, cost-effective ambulatory infusion centers in the Cincinnati metro with 30+ medications administered for a variety of chronic conditions including: Immunodeficiency, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Psoriasis, Osteoporosis, and others. For more information visit www.horizoninfusions.com.

About BroadOak Capital Partners

BroadOak Capital Partners is a privately held merchant bank and investment firm, with a comprehensive focus on the Life Sciences and Healthcare Services industries. Our sector focus includes research tools and consumables, diagnostics, pharma services, healthcare IT, medical devices, and other healthcare services. The firm has led or participated in investments in 50+ companies across multiple funds and investment vehicles. For more information visit www.broadoak.com.

SOURCE Horizon Infusions; InFuse Holdings Inc.

