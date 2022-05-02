Infusion Associates Acquires Okemos Infusion Center, Announces Another Location Coming Soon to East Lansing, Mich.

Provider of medically-prescribed infusions for patients with chronic disease adds two new locations to service patients in the greater Lansing area

LANSING, Mich., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy in the midwest, today completed the acquisition of Okemos Infusion Center to become their sixth location in Michigan.

Previously a division of Okemos Allergy Center, P.C., the infusion center located at 3955 Okemos Road will be rebranded to Infusion Associates to join one of the fastest growing networks of outpatient infusion therapy clinics in the United States. The center will adopt Infusion Associates' service model, making it easy for patients to receive infusion therapies 365 days a year with the support of physicians, advance practice providers, nursing, and pharmacy services.

In addition to the Okemos location, Infusion Associates is opening another infusion center nearby in East Lansing at the end of May. The East Lansing location, located at 830 W. Lake Lansing Rd. Suite 150, will offer a larger space with 17 infusion chairs and private rooms in a comfortable home-away-from-home environment.

"As we grow, Infusion Associates' mission continues to be providing patients with a high quality, low cost, exceptional patient experience at every interaction," said Infusion Associates' Director of Operations, Jen Ergang. "We are proud to begin offering more treatment options as well as a streamlined referral and scheduling process for patients in the greater Lansing area."

Infusion Associates handles prior authorizations for patients and healthcare providers across all locations to modernize the prescription medication and medical procedures process. Patients have the ability to receive their treatments 365 days per year in a comfortable and friendly environment with direct access to a medical provider.

Call (833) 394-0600 or visit Infusion Associates' website to request an appointment or refer a patient to the Okemos or East Lansing locations: www.infusionassociates.com/office-locations/

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Okemos, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Contact: Betsy Lipzinski, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: (616) 954-0600 ext. 133

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

SOURCE Infusion Associates