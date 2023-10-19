Infusion Associates Administers Eisai and Biogen's New Alzheimer's Medication at Their Outpatient Infusion Center in Troy, Mich.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), one of the Midwest's leading providers of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies, today completed their first Leqembi® (lecanemab-irmb) infusion treatment for a patient at their Troy, Michigan location to slow the progression of early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

After giving an accelerated approval in January, U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted traditional approval of Leqembi on July 6, 2023 as an infused (given through a needle placed in a vein) therapy for people with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and other important mental functions, affecting an estimated 6.7 million Americans ages 65 and older in the United States, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Infusion Associates' expert clinical teams have been caring for patients with chronic neurological conditions through infusion and injection treatments for over 20 years. "Although Leqembi is not a cure, the treatment gives people in the early stages of Alzheimer's a longer timeline to maintain their independence and participate in activities they love," says Lindsey Savickas, chief operating officer at Infusion Associates. "We are proud to be able to offer this innovative treatment at Infusion Associates and will continue to advocate for new therapies for our patients."

The new infusion treatment, developed by drug manufacturers Eisai and Biogen, is the first disease-modifying treatment for early-stage Alzheimer's and mild cognitive impairment to receive full regulatory approval. Patients who are prescribed Leqembi will receive it via intravenous infusions every two weeks and have regular MRI scans and physician visits to monitor for potential side effects.

IA's first Leqembi patient, Maria, shared her excitement to begin receiving the new drug, "I'm looking forward to receiving the medication; even if it's not improvement, I'm hoping the infusion helps with the stabilization of my Alzheimer's."

To be referred to receive the Leqembi infusion at any Infusion Associates location, please follow and observe the following steps:

Ask your healthcare provider to fax Infusion Associates a completed Leqembi medication order form from their website, as well as clinical notes, demographics and your insurance card to (833) 996-4888. Your healthcare provider will need to verify your enrollment in a CMS-approved Alzheimer's registry. One of IA's patient care coordinators will contact you and your referring provider to confirm receipt of the Leqembi referral. The IA team will then verify benefits, obtain any required prior authorizations, and contact you to schedule an appointment.

Visit Infusion Associates' Leqembi medication page for more information: https://infusionassociates.com/infusion-therapy/medications/leqembi/.

Infusion Associates provides life-enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in: Ann Arbor, Clinton Twp., East Lansing, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Novi, Portage, Traverse City and Troy, Mich., Plymouth, Minn. and Toledo, Ohio.

