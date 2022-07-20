Infusion Associates Announces Executive Leadership Promotion

Andrew Volk Promoted to Senior VP of Corporate Development & Strategy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies in the Midwest, today announced the promotion of executive leadership member Andrew Volk from Senior VP of Revenue Cycle to Senior VP of Corporate Development & Strategy.

A licensed pharmacist and board-certified in pharmacotherapeutic specialties, Volk joined Infusion Associates in 2020 to manage the company's supply chain and revenue cycle across all sites of service. In his new role, Volk will use his robust knowledge of the infusion industry and payer landscape to focus on payer relations, mergers and acquisitions, market analysis and strategy development among other key business development activities.

"Andrew's unique combination of skills and experiences cover both revenue and cost sides of our business. His understanding of group purchasing organizations, the FDA pipeline of infusible drugs, health plan priorities, value-based contracting and the value of longitudinal medical data of patient's with chronic diseases has helped define our growth strategies," said Chuck Jett, CEO at Infusion Associates. "I look forward to the ongoing impact he will make as we advance the company in 2022 and beyond."

Volk attended pharmacy school at Nova Southeastern University and has most recently completed his MBA at Cornerstone University. He has worked in pharmacy, supply chain, and infusion services at both Sinai Health System in Chicago as well as Spectrum Health in West Michigan.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Ann Arbor, Clinton Township, Troy, East Lansing, Okemos, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

