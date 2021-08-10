Infusion Associates Begins Recruiting Patients in Michigan for COVID-19 Research Study

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy, has begun recruiting patients across Michigan for an international COVID-19 study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Alongside the international study team, Infusion Associate's research team hopes to determine if giving anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmunoglobulin (hIVIG) to people early in their infection with COVID-19, before the body has had a chance to make its own antibodies, can help prevent negative effects from COVID-19 and to keep people out of the hospital. Those that participate in this study will receive either the study drug or placebo given intravenously as a single dose, in addition to receiving the usual treatment and care for COVID-19 according to local guidelines.

In order to get involved with the study, patients and referring healthcare providers should visit Infusion Associates' COVID-19 research study page: https://infusionassociates.com/clinical-research/nih-study-for-covid-19/

To ensure the safety of their patients at their Grand Rapids infusion center, IA will be performing the study in a portable research clinic that was added to the east side of the infusion center's parking lot. The portable center is equipped with medical supplies and devices necessary to care for patients, and will not be shared with the Grand Rapids infusion center.

"Conducting research toward safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 is absolutely critical," said Katie May, Director of Research at Infusion Associates. "This study provides Infusion Associates with an exciting opportunity to help test a new treatment that could reduce the risk of more serious illness or death from COVID-19."

To qualify for the study, patients will need to:

Have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 5 days

Be 55 or older OR are 18 or older with a weakened immune system

are 18 or older with a weakened immune system Not be having symptoms OR have had symptoms for 5 days or less

have had symptoms for 5 days or less Not be currently hospitalized

Learn more or find out if you quality for this study by contacting Mary Beth Readwin, IA Clinical Research Nurse, at [email protected] or (616) 655-1909. For additional information, refer to our FAQs document.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

