Infusion Associates Expands to Ohio; Opens Newest Medical IV Center in Toledo

Leading Michigan-Based Outpatient IV Therapy Provider Continues Growth with Opening of First-Ever Ohio Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), one of the Midwest's leading providers of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies (medication given through an IV), today opened its first-ever Ohio clinic location at 2000 Regency Ct., Suite 100A in Toledo. It is the company's 11th site in total, and their first of several planned locations in Ohio.

The 4,100-square-foot new infusion center, an alternative to a doctor's office or hospital setting, is staffed by experienced registered nurses with oversight by physicians and nurse practitioners. The clinic, accepting referrals immediately for patients to be seen in October, is equipped with 15 infusion chairs and private rooms. The company plans to announce several additional locations in Ohio before the end of 2023.

Infusion Associates, which has expert pharmacists on staff to advise on more than 100 IV and injectable medications, provides infusion therapy to treat chronic health conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and many others. At IA, outpatient treatments are provided in a comfortable, accessible and friendly environment for patients that are unable to take medications orally.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide IA's commitment, care and comfort to patients in Ohio beginning in the Toledo area," said John Crawford, Infusion Associates' director of operations. "We know that managing any type of health issue can be stressful, and physician's offices and hospitals can often feel a long way from home. Our goal is to make things easier and more comfortable, offering patients an enjoyable treatment experience."

The Toledo IA clinic offers appointments 365 days a year, as well as accessible parking, private treatment rooms, TVs, WiFi, heated blankets and more amenities. A community open house will be held at a later date.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., IA has been in operation for 21 years, providing thousands of infusions every month for patients across Michigan, Minnesota and now Ohio. Infusion Associates handles prior authorizations for patients and their health care providers to streamline the referral process. The company also participates in clinical trials to further research for the conditions treated in their infusion centers. More information on outpatient infusion therapy, IA locations and services is available at InfusionAssociates.com .

Appointments are available now at the new Toledo location. Interested patients can visit https://infusionassociates.com/office-locations/toledo-oh/ or call (833) 394-0600.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates provides life-enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in: Ann Arbor, Clinton Twp., East Lansing, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Okemos, Traverse City and Troy, Mich., and Plymouth, Minn. Infusion Associates provides both a patient- and provider-friendly service that delivers high-quality patient care while also being a low-cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com .

