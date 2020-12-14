Infusion Associates Opens New Location in Grand Haven, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates, a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy, has opened a new location to provide life changing and cost-effective infusions to patients in Grand Haven, Muskegon, and Holland, Michigan. Infusion Associates will receive their first patient today at the new facility, located at 1600 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, MI 49417.

The addition in Grand Haven is the company's fifth location in the midwest, providing complex IV medication that was once only available in the hospital setting. "Chronic illnesses can make it impractical, sometimes impossible, to take medications orally," said Chuck Jett, CEO of Infusion Associates. "We're thrilled to bring outpatient infusion therapy to the West Michigan lakeshore community and partner with medical specialists to provide the treatments our patients need, closer to home."

All Infusion Associates locations work with the patient's medical specialist or primary care physician to provide medications for autoimmune disorders, asthma, osteoporosis, anemia, dehydration and neurologic conditions and many more. Infusion treatment is monitored by a physician, advanced practice provider registered nurse and licensed pharmacist.

As a benefit to their referring providers, Infusion Associates specialists handle prior authorizations and insurance benefit verification to streamline the referral process and make certain there are no financial surprises for patients. All patients have the ability to receive their treatments 365 days per year in a comfortable environment, with access to pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physicians while on site. Infusion Associates plans to continue expanding their practice to new geographical areas in 2021.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Contact: Betsy Grant, Marketing Manager

Phone: (616) 954-0600 ext. 133

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

SOURCE Infusion Associates

