Infusion for Health Welcomes Dan McCarty as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. McCarty brings extensive leadership experience and domain expertise to Infusion for Health, highlighted by his recent role as General Manager of McKesson's specialty and infusion practice management businesses where he led a multi-billion dollar national enterprise with more than 500 employees. Mr. McCarty holds a bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Infusion for Health is a leading provider of infusion services to patients managing chronic diseases. The company has experienced tremendous growth as it prioritizes patient experience and high-quality care while reducing the overall cost of care for patients and insurance providers alike. Mr. McCarty will assume responsibility for building on a culture committed to patient outcomes while leading the company through its rapid expansion.

"Infusion for Health has differentiated itself as a best-in-class network of ambulatory infusion centers. I look forward to joining a team and company with so much momentum and opportunity to positively impact patients," said Mr. McCarty. "We are excited to grow Infusion for Health's footprint and offerings so we can care for a broader base of patients and referring providers in a more holistic manner."

"We're thrilled to have Dan assume the role of CEO as the company continues down a path of accelerated growth," said Nick Smith, Principal of Cimarron Healthcare Capital. "Dan's industry expertise in the sector is unrivaled. Behind his strong leadership, we look forward to expanding Infusion for Health's geographic footprint and overall strategy. We're fortunate to partner with Dan in support of the company's overall mission: delivering high-quality, affordable care to patients in need."

About Cimarron Healthcare Capital

Cimarron Healthcare Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Cimarron is led by a unique combination of seasoned healthcare investors and operators. The firm partners with owners and operators in the healthcare lower middle-market to build enduring businesses that improve the healthcare system and drive value for all stakeholders.

www.cimarronhc.com

