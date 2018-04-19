According to Chris Rosas, one of the founders of Infusion Lounge and Chief Marketing Officer of the Infusion Lounge Licensing Corporation, "After a ten-year run as one of the leaders in San Francisco's nightlife business, we are excited to enter this new venture with Chef Back."

For over two decades, Chef Back has enticed the culinary world with his bold interpretations of Asian fare with American influence. His restaurants embody classic cuisine continuously featuring innovative dishes that use the finest ingredients from the world's top purveyors.

Chef Back's portfolio includes DOSA in Seoul Korea, where Chef Back was recently awarded a Michelin star as well as two restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, the famed Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge by Akira Back at Bellagio Resort & Casino and Kumi Japanese Restaurant +Bar by Akira Back at Mandalay Bay. Additionally, Chef Akira Back has opened his namesake brand, Akira Back Restaurants in Toronto, Singapore, Bangkok, New Delhi and Jakarta with additional locations opening in Los Angeles, Dallas, Dubai, Hanoi, Seoul, and Bali.

"I've always wanted to bring my cuisine to San Francisco, one of the culinary capitals of America, but have been waiting for the right location and partnership. Just two blocks from Union Square, Infusion Lounge is in the heart of world-class dining and shopping, the perfect site for my latest dining/entertainment experience," says Chef Back.

While details of the new venture have yet to be released, Rosas says, "Just like when we launched Infusion Lounge, San Franciscan's can expect something groundbreaking, spectacular, and exciting. We appreciate the hundreds of thousands of club-goers, celebrities, and artists that have supported our success and this new venue will not disappoint them!"

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infusion-lounge-closes-for-complete-transformation-300632731.html

SOURCE Infusion Lounge

Related Links

http://infusionlounge.com

