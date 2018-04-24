Infusion Nurses Society Announces Elizabeth Smart as Keynote Speaker

In a captivating keynote address, Elizabeth Smart will share her story of perseverance in the face of unimaginable adversity. Abducted at knife point from her home in 2002 at age 14, then raped, drugged, and abused for 9 months, Elizabeth's ordeal gripped the nation. Incredibly, after witnesses spotted Elizabeth walking with her captors on a public street, she was safely returned to her family in March 2003.

Her address not only tells her personal story, but also discusses topics such as overcoming extreme adversity, the importance and process of recovery, and not allowing your past to dictate your future. She reminds her audiences not to compare themselves or their personal traumas to anyone else's, because everyone's situation is unique. There is no "one-size fits all" formula to healing but learning to love yourself again is one of the first steps.

Other highlights for INS 2018 attendees will include a chance to:

Test their infusion IQ in an interactive quiz show

Ask infusion nurse experts about the top 10 most common questions and answers

Collaborate in a 2-hour boot camp on immunoglobulin therapy

Accompanying the education, attendees can roam the jam-packed exhibition hall, experience a special event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and enjoy countless networking opportunities with colleagues.

Can't make it to Cleveland? The INS Virtual Infusion Education platform is designed to deliver conference programming directly to your home or office. Programming is presented to a live audience and streamed simultaneously, then made available on demand. Learn more at www.learningcenter.ins1.org/virtual-infusion-education.

Infusion Nurses Society (INS) is a national nonprofit organization representing infusion nurses and other clinicians who practice infusion therapy. Membership is open to nurses and health care professionals from all practice settings. Learn more at www.ins1.org.

