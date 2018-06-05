Infusion Nurses Society Announces Podcast Series

NORWOOD, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Infusion Nurses Society (INS) presents "Complications Happen," a 6-part series presented by top infusion therapy experts, which addresses infusion therapy-related complications. Knowing how to recognize the signs and symptoms of problems and identifying them as early as possible can have a significant impact on positive patient outcomes. Treating the sequelae of unrecognized complications can be costly, result in poor outcomes, and decrease patient satisfaction. Each episode will discuss a different complication.