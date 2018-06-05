Infusion Nurses Society Announces Podcast Series

NORWOOD, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Infusion Nurses Society (INS) presents "Complications Happen," a 6-part series presented by top infusion therapy experts, which addresses infusion therapy-related complications. Knowing how to recognize the signs and symptoms of problems and identifying them as early as possible can have a significant impact on positive patient outcomes. Treating the sequelae of unrecognized complications can be costly, result in poor outcomes, and decrease patient satisfaction. Each episode will discuss a different complication.
- Episode 1: Infiltration & Extravasation: Similar Start, Very Different Results
Find out why early identification of infiltration and extravasation is key to the prevention of potentially devastating complications.
- Episode 2: Phlebitis: Mechanical, Chemical, Bacterial, Oh My!
Phlebitis prevention begins with critically assessing and evaluating the therapy ordered and the patient's vascular status. Strict adherence to established insertion policies and procedures, as well as frequent assessment, can substantially reduce phlebitis occurrence.
- Episode 3: Infusion-Related Infection
From insertion site infections to catheter-related blood stream infections, every patient receiving infusion therapy is at risk of potentially serious complications. Despite ongoing prevention and awareness campaigns, infections happen. Are you putting your patients at risk?
- Episode 4: Vascular Access Device Occlusion
Occlusions can affect any vascular access device at any point during treatment. The presenter will identify various occlusions and what can be done to manage this potentially significant complication in both peripheral and central vascular access devices (CVADs).
- Episode 5: Air and Catheter Embolisms
A look at two complications that, while infrequent, can have devastating consequences. Signs and symptoms can be nonspecific, but early recognition and prompt intervention are crucial to lessen the chance of patient harm.
- Episode 6: Central Vascular Access Device Malposition
CVAD malposition refers to the suboptimal location of the tip of the catheter. Signs and symptoms range from the sound of "gurgling" in a patient's ear to pneumo- or hemothorax. Malposition can lead to other complications, including infiltration or extravasation.
INS podcasts are available on demand through the INS LEARNING CENTER, as well as iTunes. INS is a national nonprofit organization representing infusion nurses and other clinicians who practice infusion therapy. Membership is open to nurses and health care professionals from all practice settings. Learn more at https://www.learningcenter.ins1.org/podcasts.
