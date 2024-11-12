Infusion Pump Market to Grow by USD 4.99 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Cases, AI-Powered Report Explores Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global infusion pump market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards high demand for advanced infusion pump. However, stringent regulatory requirements on medical devices poses a challenge.Key market players include ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Silverline meditech Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corp., vTitan Corp. Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global infusion pump market 2024-2028

Infusion Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4990.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Silverline meditech Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corp., vTitan Corp. Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical

Market Driver

The Infusion Pump Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer. Infusion pumps are essential medical devices used for delivering fluids, medications, nutrients, and treatment methodologies to patients. Hospitals, healthcare centers, specialty clinics, and even homes are utilizing these pumps for long-term treatment of patients. The market includes various types of infusion pumps such as volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, elastomeric pumps, electronic peristaltic pumps, and implantable pumps. Electronic health records and wireless infusion pumps have improved patient safety and clinical outcomes. The aging population and the incidence of diseases like hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders have increased the demand for these pumps. Cost efficiency and cybersecurity are key considerations in the market. Major players in the Infusion Pump Market include Baxter, offering insulin pumps, enteral feeding pumps, and intravenous pumps. Infusion pumps are used for administering chemotherapy medications, pain killers, and anti-microbials. The market caters to various healthcare providers and reimbursement models. Home infusion therapy and portable infusion pumps have reduced hospital stays, making treatment more accessible and convenient for patients. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing healthcare spending and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Advanced infusion pumps are the latest technology in infusion pump systems. These pumps offer enhanced features and technologies, including barcode scanning systems and sensors, to improve patient safety, medication accuracy, and user convenience. With precise programming of infusion rates, dose limits, and delivery schedules, healthcare professionals can easily administer medications. Advanced infusion pumps can calculate medication dosages based on patient-specific parameters, such as weight and body surface area. They also integrate with electronic medical records (EMRs) or barcode scanning systems to ensure accurate medication administration and minimize errors. These features make advanced infusion pumps an essential tool for healthcare providers.

Market Challenges

Infusion pumps are essential medical devices used for delivering fluids, medications, and nutrients to patients with chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes. The prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly among the elderly population, is driving the growth of the infusion pump market. This market caters to various types of infusion pumps, including electronic peristaltic pumps, enteral feeding pumps, insulin pumps, intravenous pumps, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, elastomeric pumps, and implantable pumps. Healthcare providers in hospitals, homes, and healthcare centers rely on infusion pumps for long-term treatment of patients with chronic diseases. Patient safety is a top priority, and infusion pumps offer accuracy and precision in medication delivery. Cost efficiency is another significant factor, with home infusion therapy reducing hospital stays and healthcare spending. The infusion pump market faces challenges such as cybersecurity concerns, the need for clinical outcomes data, and healthcare policy and reimbursement models. The market also caters to various types of medications, including chemotherapy medications, pain killers, and anti-microbials, and treatment methodologies like oncology and pain management. Companies like Baxter lead the market, offering a range of infusion pump solutions for different patient needs.

Infusion pumps are essential medical devices that require adherence to specific regulations in various regions. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates infusion pumps under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 21. Compliance with safety and performance standards is crucial to ensure patient safety. These standards include drug delivery accuracy, alarms and safety features, electromagnetic compatibility, mechanical and electrical safety, software validation, and usability. Failure to meet regulatory requirements can lead to penalties, product recalls, loss of market authorization, and reputational damage, potentially hindering the growth of the global infusion pump market.

Segment Overview

This infusion pump market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Insulin pumps

1.2 Volumetric pumps

1.3 Elastomeric pumps

1.4 Enteral pumps

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory service centers

2.3 Clinics

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Insulin pumps- The insulin pumps segment dominated the global infusion pump market in 2023, with over 60% market share. Insulin pumps offer more precise insulin delivery compared to traditional injections, providing continuous basal insulin and adjustable dosing for meals and corrections. This leads to better blood glucose control and reduced diabetes complications. The Medtronic MiniMed 770G system is an example of insulin pumps that combine insulin delivery with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, automatically adjusting insulin delivery based on glucose levels. With an estimated 537 million adults living with diabetes in 2021, the increasing diabetes prevalence fuels demand for insulin pumps. Manufacturers continuously innovate, offering smaller, wireless, and CGM-integrated pumps. Favorable reimbursement policies also make insulin pumps more accessible and affordable, driving market growth.

Research Analysis

Infusion pumps are essential medical devices used to deliver fluids, including nutrients, medications, and chemotherapy, to patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and other diseases. These pumps are used in various settings, including hospitals, healthcare centers, and homes, to provide medical treatment and improve patient safety. Infusion pumps come in different types, including volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, enteral feeding pumps, and insulin pumps, catering to the specific needs of patients. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the infusion pump market. Home infusion therapy is becoming increasingly popular due to its cost-effectiveness and convenience, reducing the need for hospital stays. The healthcare providers are focusing on patient safety and healthcare spending to provide efficient and effective medical care, leading to the increased adoption of infusion pumps in the healthcare industry. The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for portable infusion pumps and the expanding application areas in various healthcare settings.

Market Research Overview

Infusion pumps are essential medical devices used to deliver fluids, medications, nutrients, and other treatments to patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders. These devices are used in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, homes, healthcare centers, specialty clinics, and long-term care facilities. Infusion pumps play a crucial role in patient safety and cost efficiency, especially in the long-term treatment of chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic conditions, an aging population, and increasing healthcare spending have fueled the growth of the infusion pump market. Infusion pumps come in various types, including electronic peristaltic pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, elastomeric pumps, implantable pumps, and ambulatory pumps. These pumps are used to deliver a wide range of fluids and medications, including insulin, chemotherapy medications, pain killers, and anti-microbials. Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Insulin Pumps



Volumetric Pumps



Elastomeric Pumps



Enteral Pumps



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Service Centers



Clinics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

