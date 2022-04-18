Infusion Pump Market to Reach USD 852.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infusion Pump Market is Segmented by Type (Accessories/Consumables, Devices), by Application (Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Infusion Pump market size is projected to reach USD 852.8 Million by 2028, from USD 627.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the infusion pump market are:

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the infusion pumps market include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the rapid growth of the geriatric population who require home care, rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, and the growing volume of surgical procedures performed around the world.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INFUSION PUMP MARKET

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the infusion pump market growth. Infusion pumps have several advantages over manual fluid administration, including the ability to administer fluids in very small doses and at precise programmed rates. These pumps are used to deliver medication in many cases, such as cancer and diabetic conditions, to keep drug levels in the bloodstream stable. Chemotherapy must be delivered to cancer patients on a continuous basis, which can be accomplished with the help of a pump. Insulin pumps are becoming increasingly popular in the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Increasing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in-home care settings, as well as an increase in chronic disease incidence, is expected to drive the growth of the infusion pump market. Infusion pumps for ambulatory use are designed to be portable or wearable. The high incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as rising healthcare expenditure, primarily on hospitalization, have increased the demand for home healthcare in recent years.

Growing research and development activities to launch home infusion systems are expected to drive the growth of the infusion pump market. Rising costs of hospital-based infusion therapies have prompted an increase in research and development efforts to create home-based infusion products. For example, the rising demand for long-term care, preferably in-home care settings, has resulted from an increase in the patient population with diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which requires long-term care therapies, is driving new product development for home infusion therapies.

Furthermore, the use of robotics in surgical treatments and the introduction of technology in minimally invasive procedures are the keys to the future of surgical procedures, which will lead to an increase in syringe and infusion pump sales. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the infusion pump market. Automated syringe pumps are commonly used in hospitals and clinics to improve the efficiency of drug infusion in the patient's body. Moreover, to increase their market share, market players in the global infusion pumps market are actively participating in new product launches targeted at specific disease treatment procedures, geographic expansions, and collaborations.

INFUSION PUMP MARKET SHARE

Based on type, Accessories/Consumables are expected to be the most lucrative segment. The high share of this segment is due to the frequent use and purchase of accessories/consumables for infusion therapy.

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to gain significant traction due to the rising prevalence of various cancers and the increasing number of new product launches in this area. Chemotherapy must be delivered to cancer patients on a continuous basis, which can be accomplished with the use of infusion pumps.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced products by patients and physicians, both for regular treatment of chronic disease conditions, is driving the market growth. Several chronic diseases are becoming more prevalent at an alarming rate. The rapid adoption of home healthcare infusion pump therapies is also fueling the market's current growth.

Key Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Medtronic

Moog Inc. (Moog)

Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

Terumo Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.)

Halyard Health

Mindray Medical International Limited

Micrel Medical Devices

Insulet Corporation.

