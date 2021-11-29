Infusion Pumps Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.53% and is Anticipated to Reach USD 20.75 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Infusion Pump Market Insights and Forecast report provide the current and forecast Infusion Pumps market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Infusion Pumps market.

Some of the salient features from the Infusion Pump Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period. Major pharma players working proactively in the Infusion Pumps market include Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Smiths Medical, and others.

and others. DelveInsight estimates that Global Infusion Pumps Market was valued at USD 12.67 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 20.75 billion.

in 2020, growing at a of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD On August 11, 2021 , Insulet Corporation , the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, introduced the Omnipod DASH® Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH) to healthcare providers in Australia .

, the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, introduced the to healthcare providers in . In February 2021 , B. Braun Medical Inc.'s Infusomat Space Large Volume Pump was awarded as 2021 best in KLAS. These awards are given on the basis of side-by-side performance comparisons and feedback from healthcare providers throughout the United States .

Infusion Pump Overview

An Infusion Pump is a medical device that distributes fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient's body in controlled amounts. They have extensive use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and in the home. These can also be implanted beneath the skin during surgery, which sends liquid pain medicine through a thin, flexible tube known as a catheter to a specific part of the body and offers targeted and consistent medicine to reduce pain. A trained user can operate an Infusion Pump as he can program the rate and duration of fluid delivery through a built-in software interface. These devices provide benefits over manual administration of fluids, comprising the ability to deliver fluids in very small volumes, and the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals. An infusion pump can deliver nutrients or medications, such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers. These pumps are used in a variety of medical applications such as in the management of chronic pain, diabetes, oncology, among others.

Infusion Pump Market Insight

Geographically, the global Infusion Pump market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination in North America is observed majorly due to the growing cases of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditure due to a strong economy, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

In September 2020, Medtronic plc received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its MiniMed 770G hybrid system. Owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Implantable Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period.

Infusion Pumps Market Dynamics

The rising healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure population and growing healthcare expenditure are projected to augment the Infusion Pump market. Also, the presence of medical device companies operating in the Insulin pumps, such as Tandem and Insulet, the rising prevalence of chronic pain and continuous drug delivery requirement for better management is expected to fuel the market for Infusion Pump.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in the demand for intravenous Infusion Pumps and related systems as the majority of the hospitalized patients, especially those in ICUs, are medicated via intravenous Infusion Pumps due to their ability to deliver precise doses automatically at set times.

Scope of the Infusion Pumps Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Smiths Medical, and others.

Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation

By Types

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Implantable Pumps

PCA Pumps

By Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Infusion Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.53% and will reach USD 20.75 billion by 2026.

Related Reports

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices

Global Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2026. The demand for Spinal Non-Fusion devices is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of spinal disorders, the growing geriatric population base, advantages of Spinal Non-Fusion procedures over fusion procedures, and technical innovation in product development and key companies involved such as Stryke, NuVasive Inc, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ATEC Spine, B. Braun Melsungen, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Aditus Medical, RTI Surgical, Orthofix Medical Inc, Premia Spine, Globus Medical, SpineSave AG, Centinel Spine®, LLC. AxioMed LLC, Spinal Stabilization Technologies Ltd, SpineVision, and others.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

"DelveInsight's 'Spinal Fusion Devices - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Spinal Fusion Devices and the historical and forecasted Spinal Fusion Devices market trends, market drivers and barriers, and key companies involved such as DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG), Stryker, Alphatec Spine, Inc, RTI Surgical Holdings, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, NuVasive, and several others.

Implantable Infusion Pump Market

The demand for an Implantable Infusion Pump is primarily associated with the growing prevalence of various disorders such as diabetes, cancer, chronic pain, and various other disorders among the population coupled with the growing burden of the old age population. DelveInsight's 'Implantable Infusion Pump - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' provides details about historical and forecasted Implantable Infusion Pump market trends, market drivers and barriers, and key companies involved such as Medtronic, Intera Oncology, FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and many others.

Pleural Effusion Treatment Devices Market

"DelveInsight's 'Pleural Effusion Treatment Devices - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pleural Effusion Treatment Devices and the historical and forecasted Pleural Effusion Treatment Devices market trends, market drivers and barriers, and key companies involved such as Rocket Medical plc, Cardinal Health, TruCorp, Armstrong medical, Cook, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pixelenergy, HEYER Medical AG, Biometrix, Redax, OAKWORKS Medical, and many others.

Drug Infusion System - Market

"DelveInsight's 'Drug Infusion System - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Drug Infusion System and the historical and forecasted Drug Infusion System market trends, market drivers and barriers, and key companies involved such as Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Arcomed AG, Halyard Health, INC, ICU Medical Inc, Insulet Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group Plc, Tandem Diabetes Care, and many others.

