InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Selected as an Official Distributor of CADD® Infusion Therapy Products by Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical recently announced a strategic decision to serve their non-hospital-based infusions customers through a new distribution model that simplifies the way providers order, receive and deliver care with CADD infusion therapy products. Smiths Medical CADD infusion systems will be available to non-hospital-based infusion providers through a limited number of distributors; including InfuSystem.

Richard DiIorio, chief executive officer of InfuSystem, said, "Alternate site customers of Smiths Medical, such as home healthcare providers, physician based infusion centers, ambulatory infusion centers and other non-hospital infusion facilities, can now opt for the world-class customer service of InfuSystem for the full line of CADD infusion pumps, service, and supplies. We are pleased to be partnering with Smiths Medical in servicing this important segment."

CADD Infusion customers should call InfuSystem for a price comparison at (800) 658-5582.

About Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical www.smiths-medical.com is a leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments. It is part of Smiths Group www.smiths.com, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group employs around 22,000 people in more than 50 countries.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Georgia, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol INFU.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance, including the preliminary financial results contained in this press release. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company is identifying certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Those factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential changes in overall healthcare reimbursement, including Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services ("CMS") competitive bidding and fee schedule reductions, sequestration, concentration of customers, increased focus on early detection of cancer, competitive treatments, dependency on Medicare Supplier Number, availability of chemotherapy drugs, global financial conditions, changes and enforcement of state and federal laws, natural forces, competition, dependency on suppliers, risks in acquisitions & joint ventures, U.S. Healthcare Reform, relationships with healthcare professionals and organizations, technological changes related to infusion therapy, the Company's ability to implement information technology improvements and to respond to technological changes, dependency on websites and intellectual property, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired businesses, dependency on key personnel, dependency on banking relations and the ability to comply with Credit Facility covenants, and other risks associated with its common stock, as well as any litigation to which the Company may be involved in from time to time; and other risk factors as discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Our annual report on Form 10-K is available on the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov, and a copy may also be obtained by contacting the Company. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.

