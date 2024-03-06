ING Americas Appoints Keith Tamayo as Managing Director, Head of North America Credit Sales to support Larger Expansion into ABS market

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ING Americas has announced the appointment of Keith Tamayo as Managing Director, Head of North America Credit Sales, as the company continues to expand its Capital Markets and Advisory (CMA) and Financial Markets offering in the Americas.

In his new role, Keith will expand ING's coverage in investment grade securities as well as supporting the company's growth plans in the asset-backed securitization (ABS) market. ING will now actively provide ABS underwriting and distribution to its existing issuer clients and investor base. This additional capability has been added in response to growing demand from issuers and investors for ABS transactions.

The ABS offering will align with key specialty sectors where ING already has deep industry expertise, such as TMT digital infrastructure, transportation and logistics, PACE, and diversified power/consumer finance. In addition, ING will also expand its coverage to leverage its global relationships with the auto sector and add auto ABS. Finally, ING will continue its strategic focus on being a lead green structurer in the ABS space.

This latest announcement follows Michael Kendrot's recent appointment as head of Global Capital Markets (GCM). Kendrot is an experienced capital markets specialist with nearly 30 years of experience, which includes extensive ABS experience.

"Keith's experience in this sector will be invaluable as we directly respond to our client's requests to tap into the ABS market more frequently in 2024," Kendrot said. "We anticipate that market conditions will remain favorable and by being able to serve our clients in a more active role, ING can greater support clients with its full suite of financial solutions."

Keith brings almost 20 years of experience in capital markets, with nearly 10 years spent at Lloyds Banking Group, most recently as Managing Director, Head of US Credit Sales/Deputy head of US Financial Markets.

These latest hires will support ING's expanded securitization product offering in the US led by Thomas Ryan, Regional Head, Global Balance Sheet Distribution, Americas. This includes on balance sheet and conduit (through the long-standing ING-sponsored ABCP Conduit Mont Blanc Capital Corp) warehouse and term financing, combined with green ABS structuring.

"ING is excited to welcome Keith and Mike to the team as we level up our in-house expertise to better offer a superior client experience, regardless of sector or market," said Andy Schaeffer, CEO, ING Americas. "This will be another exciting year to lead in the Americas, which continues to be a significant contributor to ING's global business."

About ING Americas

ING Americas is the brand name of ING's wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING"). ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's leading position in sector benchmarks. ING's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed 'AA' in July 2023. As of December 2023, Sustainalytics considers ING's management of ESG material risk to be 'strong'. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

Press enquiries:

Melissa Kanter

[email protected]

+ 646 424 7021

SOURCE ING Americas