ING Americas Expands Global Sustainable Finance Team with Senior Appointments in the U.S.

As head of sustainable finance Americas, Anne will work with ING's clients to facilitate and finance the implementation of sustainable strategies. Anne was previously a director in the metals & mining sector group. She will report to Bill James, head of lending Americas region and functionally to Leonie Schreve, global head of sustainable finance.

Melisa will be supporting ING's clients to take steps towards making transactions meet international environmental and social risk standards and advise on sustainability criteria.

"With the addition of Anne and Melisa we can now support our global clients wherever businesses are considering sustainability demands, energy transition and the evolution of circular economy practices," said Leonie Schreve, global head of sustainable finance. "These issues increasingly drive opportunities no matter their sector or region, and we will be there to provide the best solutions as we build a better planet together."

Anne has a strong track record in sustainable finance at ING. Over the past 10 years she has worked on project finance, private equity and corporate finance projects involving energy efficiency, climate change and water scarcity in North and South America. Previously she worked at BBVA in the structured finance North America team and as investment officer for FMO Bank. She holds a master's degree from University of Maastricht in international business with an emphasis on international financial management.

Melisa joins from Ramboll Environ and brings over 10 years of experience in environmental and social impact assessment on the ground in New York and São Paulo. Her experience includes projects across the energy, food & agriculture, metals & mining, oil & gas and infrastructure sectors. She has an MSc from Columbia University with an emphasis on sustainability management and masters and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering from Politecnico di Torino in Italy.

ING's sustainable finance team is dedicated to providing global clients with sustainable business strategies and solutions to achieve their sustainable goals. The team brings together sustainability experts and wholesale banking in-depth knowledge to identify sustainable clients and opportunities. ING reviews every project financing and client to ensure they meet environmental and social risk policies and standards.

