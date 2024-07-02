ING Americas makes key leadership appointments in Sustainable Finance and Technology, Media, Telecom & Healthcare teams

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ING today announced two key appointments within its sector organization.

Cindy Jia has been appointed head of Sustainable Finance for the Americas effective immediately. Based in New York, Cindy reports hierarchically to Matt Rosetti, head of Sectors Americas and functionally to Jacomijn Vels, ING's global head of Sustainable Finance.

In her new role, Cindy will be responsible for building upon the team's industry-leading position in providing tailored advisory and financing solutions to support clients' sustainability projects and goals. Cindy will also be charged with continuing to evolve the team's mandate to meet ING's ambition of financing the sustainable transition and overseeing the implementation of ING's own sustainability strategy in the Americas region.

"Cindy has been an integral part of the Americas Sustainable Finance platform over the past two years covering clients in the energy and energy-intensive sectors," said Vels. "Her diverse experience in project finance, sustainable technology development, and business strategy adds immense value to our clients as they start exploring new technologies and partnership models to meet looming decarbonization targets."

Prior to rejoining ING in 2022 after an initial five-year stint in power project finance, Cindy spent seven years managing sister energy technology start-ups developing advanced heat exchangers and reactors which are critical components for a variety of energy transition applications. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a JD degree from St. Francis School of Law.

New Head of TMT & Healthcare

Ana Carolina Oliveira, who previously held the Americas head of Sustainable Finance role, will now head Technology, Media, Telecom and Healthcare in the Americas reporting into Matt Rosetti. Ana Carolina is responsible for the overall strategy and continued investment in this critically important franchise in the Americas.

"ING's TMT & Healthcare franchise continues to evolve and expand in line with those industries' increasingly dynamic and competitive landscapes. This evolution is in line with macro trends, including the rapid growth of data-driven technologies, AI, an aging population, and the urgent need to become ever-more sustainable," commented Rosetti. "Ana Carolina's experience in Sustainable Finance, an area of expertise that she has developed in the Americas since 2020, will be critical as sustainability becomes ever more prevalent and intertwined with our clients' core business models. By leveraging ING's unique sector expertise and sustainability thought leadership, we continue to present a compelling value proposition to our TMT & Healthcare clients and prospects."

ING remains committed to net zero initiatives through efforts like the Terra approach, which aims to steer its lending portfolio towards keeping the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Complementary to the portfolio analysis are ING's efforts in assisting clients in transitioning to a low-carbon society. To that end, ING recently updated its target to mobilize €150 billion per annum by 2027 of financing that contributes to clients' transitions.

About ING Americas

ING Americas is the brand name of ING's wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING"), a global financial services company of Dutch origin with a network spanning 40 countries. ING's more than 60,000 employees offer financial services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's leading position in sector benchmarks. ING's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed 'AA' in July 2023. As of December 2023, Sustainalytics considers ING's management of ESG material risk to be 'strong'. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, corporate finance and as well as financial markets, products, and services.

