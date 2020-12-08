ING Bank announces results of its cash tender offer for any and all of the outstanding 5.800% Subordinated Notes due September 25, 2023

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ING Bank N.V. (the "Offeror") today announced the results to date of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 5.800% Subordinated Notes due September 25, 2023 (the "Notes"). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the offer to purchase dated December 1, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer to Purchase is available, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration, from the Tender Offer Website: www.dfking.com/ing. Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 7, 2020 (the "Expiration Time"), $194,130,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer. These amounts include $4,595,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, which remain subject to the holders' performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. All such Notes have been accepted for purchase.

Title of Notes ISIN/CUSIP Outstanding Principal Amount Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted(2) Principal Amount Tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures Total Consideration(3) 5.800% Subordinated Notes due September 25, 2023 issued by ING Bank N.V. Regulation S: USN45780CT38/ N45780CT3 Rule 144A: US449786AY82/ 449786AY8 $1,000,254,000(1) $189,535,000 $4,595,000 $1,137.69 _____________ (1) As of the commencement date of the Tender Offer. (2) Excluding principal amounts of Notes tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures (3) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date

Payment of the Notes accepted for purchase will be made promptly on the Settlement Date, which is expected to occur on December 10, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 7, 2020. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by the Offeror).

The Offeror has retained HSBC Bank plc, ING Financial Markets LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to act as the Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer and D.F. King & Co., Inc. to act as Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at (800) 848-3416 (toll free), +1 (212) 269 5550 (collect) or by email to [email protected]. Additionally, the tender offer material is available at www.dfking.com/ing. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to HSBC Bank plc at +1 888 HSBC 4LM (U.S. toll-free), +1 212 525 5552 (U.S. collect) or +44 20 7992 6237 (London) or by email to [email protected], ING Financial Markets LLC at +1 646 424 8972 (U.S. collect) or +44 20 7767 6784 (ING Bank N.V./Europe) or by email to [email protected] and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at +1 (866) 309-6316 (U.S. toll-free) or +1 (704) 410-4756 (U.S. collect) or by email to [email protected].

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Offer and Distribution Restrictions

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, persons in the United Kingdom other than (i) to those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order")), (ii) to those persons who are within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order, including existing members and creditors of the Offeror, (iii) to those persons who are outside the United Kingdom, or (iv) to any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons") and the transactions contemplated herein will be available only to, and engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act on or rely on this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any of its contents.

France

The Tender Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in France. None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or offering materials relating to the Tender Offer, has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) acting for their own account, other than individuals, all as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier, are eligible to participate in the Tender Offer. This announcement has not been submitted to the clearance procedures (visa) of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Italy

None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Tender Offer have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Tender Offer is being carried out in Italy as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are resident and/or located in Italy can tender Notes for purchase in the Tender Offer through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in the Republic of Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with any other applicable laws and regulations and with any requirements imposed by CONSOB and any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes or the Tender Offer.

General

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes, and tenders of Notes in the Tender Offer will not be accepted from holders, in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and any of the Dealer Managers or any of the Dealer Managers' respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Tender Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Offeror in such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements which reflect the Offeror's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future and can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipate," or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of any future performance and are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management of the Offeror and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The Offeror cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although it believes it has been prudent in its plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. The Offeror undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE ING Bank N.V.