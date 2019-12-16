ING Leads $402 Million Financing of Market Center in San Francisco for Paramount Group Capping a Record Year of Origination Activity in 2019

Market Center is prominently located along the Market Street Corridor and proximate to the Salesforce Transit Center and Montgomery BART stations. The property's tenant roster comprises a diverse mix of tenants from the technology, business-services, real estate and finance sectors.

"ING is excited to expand our relationship with Paramount Group and to support their acquisition of Market Center. We consider Paramount to be one of the most experienced owners and operators of Class A office properties in San Francisco and look forward to growing this relationship further," said Jerry Lynch, Director and Head of West Coast originations for ING. "We are confident that Paramount can execute their business plan for the asset, given their extensive experience in this market and the strong demand for quality office space in San Francisco."

The closing of the Market Center financing caps a busy year for ING's Real Estate Finance team in the U.S. In 2019, the team will have originated $2.75 billion of new loan commitments secured by commercial properties in primary markets across the country. The West Coast continues to be a focus for the team. Since hiring Lynch to ING's Los Angeles office in 2018, the team has closed transactions in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Dallas.

ING's Real Estate Finance Team in the U.S. is part of a global network of teams focused on top tier local sponsors and global real estate investors. The network spans across the major international gateway markets in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia giving ING an unparalleled ability to service real estate investors across the globe.

About ING Capital

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING ), a global financial institution with a strong European base. The purpose of ING is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING's more than 53,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. Please note that neither ING Groep NV nor ING Bank NV have a banking license in the U.S. and are therefore not permitted to conduct banking activities in the U.S.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

