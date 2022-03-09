Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Manage Billing for Dermatology Practices

CASSELBERRY, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, the top-rated billing services company since 1996, provides outsourced billing services for dermatology practices looking to maximize collections while delivering white-glove service. By offering charge scrubbing and submission, payment posting, customer service, AR follow-up and medical record auditing, Inga and her team of experts ensure dermatologists are paid for the work they do as quickly as possible, often appealing erroneous denials directly with insurance carriers to obtain payment when necessary.

Acting as an extension of each client's practice, Inga Ellzey and her team employ a hands-on approach that allows doctors to focus on what really matters – their patients. "Having billed and collected for dermatologists at industry leading rates for over two decades, we've perfected the process while maintaining a pristine record," says Rob Manjura, CEO. "Once you hire our company, I personally oversee each onboarding process and monitor client collections daily to identify trends that drive growth and reduce bottlenecks for our customers."

With offices in California ("West Coast Dermatology Billers") and Florida ("Dermatology Billing Associates"), the Inga Ellzey team is comprised of 165 US-based employees, with an average employee tenure of 7.5 years. The company serves over 400 providers in 99 practices across 32 states, benefiting their client base with a unique and valuable familiarity with the nuances of insurance carriers across the country.

To learn more, please visit dermatologybilling.com.

About Inga Ellzey

With over forty years of extensive experience in the field of dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds Master's Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration, and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.

Inga's mission to benefit the dermatology community by providing consistent and reliable education birthed her billing services after a group of several dermatologists approached her to take responsibility for their billing and collections so that they could focus on other aspects of their practice. The rest is history as Inga Ellzey is well regarded as the pioneer of competent outsourced billing services and continues to set the standard for excellence today.

