Ingalill Östman Leaves Her position as Director of Corporate Communications at Castellum

Since January 2017, Ingalill Östman has been part of the Executive Team with overall responsibility for Castellum's communications. During that time, a more coordinated organization and working method for communication has been established, including a greater focus on digital and social channels. In addition, a focused positioning and branding effort has been implemented to increase visibility and knowledge of Castellum's offerings.

"I want to sincerely thank Ingalill for her solid and wholehearted efforts to develop Castellum's brand and position and wish her the best of luck for the future," says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum's CEO.

The process of recruiting a successor as Director of Corporate Communications at Castellum has been initiated.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on May 24, 2018.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO Castellum AB

phone +46-31-60-74-50

Ingalill Östman

Director of Corporate Communications Castellum AB

phone +46-703-54-41-27

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 82 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

