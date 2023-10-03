Ingalls & Snyder LLC announces new Securities Lending business unit

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingalls & Snyder LLC announced today its opening of a new business unit that will provide securities lending services to institutions, high net worth investors and other professionals in the industry. The firm has hired Jerry Losurdo to lead the group.

Losurdo joins Ingalls from Siebert Financial, where he has co-headed its Securities Finance unit since 2020. Losurdo brings extensive experience to the position, having previously led securities finance groups at TD Prime Services, Albert Fried & Co., and Swiss American Securities.

Losurdo has recruited two other industry veterans – Joseph Lotito, from Mizuho Securities, and Stephen Tran, from TD Prime Services. Together, these three professionals bring over 60 years of combined experience in securities lending to Ingalls & Snyder.

Losurdo said: "Ingalls & Snyder has presented me with a unique opportunity to assemble a Securities Finance group within their prestigious firm. Ingalls has made a major commitment to this new business and we plan to be a first-rate provider in all aspects of Equity Finance."

Ingalls & Snyder's CEO, Bob Case, said: "We are excited that Jerry, Joe and Steve share our vision for creating a new, high-quality offering in this important area of financial services. The team will provide Ingalls & Snyder clients with value-added securities financing tailored to their needs."

Based in New York City, Ingalls & Snyder is a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor. Ingalls provides custom portfolio management and broker-dealer services to high net worth and institutional investors, managing or advising more than $7 billion in client accounts. Founded in 1924 and privately owned, Ingalls & Snyder is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and the major securities clearing organizations including DTCC and OCC.

