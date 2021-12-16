Ingalls & Snyder Works with Fintech Amicus.io to Offer Managed Donor-Advised Fund Accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io , the fintech company with a vision for a more generous world, today announced that its patent-pending philanthropic platform for DAF 2.0 will be used by Ingalls & Snyder to launch a digital donor-advised fund (DAF) platform, making it among the first RIAs to offer clients custom managed DAF accounts. Amicus.io's strategic partner GiveClear Foundation will serve as the digital-first DAF sponsor. The offering will be available to Ingalls & Snyder clients in early 2022.

Ingalls & Snyder, the New York-based investment advisor and broker-dealer, will implement a white-label version of the Amicus.io platform. This will allow its financial advisors to offer private clients an Ingalls-branded DAF, accessed through the existing Ingalls & Snyder portal.

The Amicus.io digital platform connects Ingalls & Snyder clients, their Ingalls & Snyder financial advisor, and the non-profit DAF sponsor for seamless, frictionless philanthropic planning and charitable giving.

The Ingalls & Snyder-branded DAF, powered by Amicus.io technology, will allow Ingalls & Snyder clients to create and monitor their DAF account, as well as initiate gifts - all from within a familiar Ingalls & Snyder client portal. Likewise, Ingalls & Snyder advisors will be able to provide holistic investment management and custody of DAF assets alongside clients' broader portfolios.

"We are delighted to extend our custom portfolio management capability to clients' donor advised accounts. Until now, custom portfolio management has been hard for clients to obtain with a DAF, as most DAF offerings are built with mutual funds, or are not integrated with custody of their other accounts," said Bob Case, CEO of Ingalls & Snyder. "We now have a single platform for the custody and management of all client assets, including those in their DAF. This enables complete oversight of philanthropic assets as part of clients' holistic financial plans."

According to Cor Hoekstra, co-founder and CEO of Amicus.io, "We're honored to work with Ingalls & Snyder, a leader among independent investment firms. This marks a new era in which charitable planning will be a growth pillar of holistic wealth management."

GiveClear Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization and acts as a charitable grant making foundation and digital-first donor advised fund (DAF) sponsor. GiveClear Foundation offers financial organizations, advisors, and wealth management firms the opportunity to give clients access to an integrated and seamless digital DAF experience as well as custom managed philanthropic planning and charitable investment services.

About Ingalls & Snyder

Based in New York City, Ingalls & Snyder provides investment management, brokerage and related financial services to client accounts totaling more than $7 billion. It specializes in custom portfolio management and planning for high-net worth individuals, families, trusts, foundations and endowments.

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io has a vision for a more generous world, in which anyone can be a philanthropist. The fintech company provides the financial sector with a patent-pending platform of philanthropic services, harnessing a digital donor-advised fund to align the incentives of donors, financial partners and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale. Amicus.io was co-founded by Walt Ruloff, Cor Hoekstra and Paul Welsh in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and has an office in Vancouver, Canada.

