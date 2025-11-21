Inge Performance Lab Sets 'Opening Day' for December 13th in Brighton

Family-owned Athletic Training Facility Led by Former Detroit Tiger, Brandon Inge, to Offer Elite Instruction, Year-round Workshops, and Specialized Programs for Michigan Athletes

BRIGHTON, Mich., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inge Performance Lab (IPL), a family-owned and operated athletic training facility founded by former Detroit Tiger, Brandon Inge, will officially open its doors on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grand opening event will welcome athletes, families, coaches, and community members for facility tours, staff meet-and-greets, demonstrations, and on-site membership opportunities.

Located in Brighton, Mich., IPL was created to provide high-level, accessible athletic development for athletes of all ages. The facility combines elite softball and baseball instruction, cutting-edge training methods, and mentorship from coaches and professionals with real-world experience at the highest levels of the game. Inge, who spent 13 years in Major League Baseball—12 of them with the Detroit Tigers—will serve as one of IPL's primary trainers.

"At every stage of my career, having mentors and coaches who believed in me made all the difference," said IPL Founder, Brandon Inge. "I wanted to build a place where athletes can get world-class training, real guidance, and an environment that genuinely invests in their future. Michigan is home for us, and we're excited to give back to a community that has supported us from the beginning."

IPL will offer a range of training packages designed for youth, high-school, collegiate, and professional athletes looking to elevate their performance. Among these offerings is the Platinum Membership, the facility's most elite program, which includes personalized coaching and advanced performance work with IPL's training team.

To celebrate the launch, IPL is introducing The Founding 15, an exclusive opportunity for the first 15 athletes who enroll in the Platinum Membership on or before Opening Day. Founding Members will receive special perks available only during this pre-opening period, including:

A 1:1, 30-minute training session with Brandon Inge

Name recognition on the Founding 15 Wall of Fame

A limited-edition Founding 15 shirt and custom IPL #15 bag tag

"These first 15 athletes will forever be a part of our story," said Shani Inge, co-owner of IPL. "This facility was built not just for training, but for community. We want every athlete and every parent who walks through our doors to feel supported, challenged, and confident in the development path ahead."

Beyond individualized training, IPL will host workshops, seminars, and educational sessions throughout the year featuring MLB Scouts, former and current professional players, strength and conditioning experts, and specialized performance coaches. These events are designed to help parents and athletes navigate recruiting, player development, injury prevention, mental performance, and more.

"IPL is built on intentional, high-quality development," Inge continued. "Our goal is to meet athletes where they are and give them the tools, guidance, and support they need to reach their next level; whether that's a middle school roster or a professional draft."

In keeping with its mission to uplift young athletes and strengthen the community it calls home, Inge Performance Lab will donate a portion of annual sales to local youth sports programs, training scholarships, or community organizations. This long-term commitment reflects the Inge family's belief in expanding access to high-quality athletic development opportunities across Michigan.

"Michigan is home to us, and giving back is part of why we built this facility," Inge said. "A portion of our annual sales will go directly to supporting young athletes and community organizations in Brighton and across the state. If we can help more kids chase their dreams, that's a win."

Grand Opening Details

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Location: Inge Performance Lab; 810 Movie Drive, Brighton, Michigan 48116

Inge Performance Lab; 810 Movie Drive, Brighton, Michigan 48116 Activities: Facility tours, live demonstrations, trainer Q&A, membership sign-ups, and exclusive day-of promotions.

For more information about Inge Performance Lab or to purchase a membership, please visit ingperformancelab.com.

About Inge Performance Lab

Inge Performance Lab (IPL) is a family-owned athletic baseball and softball training facility dedicated to developing confident, capable athletes through elite-level instruction and personalized training. Founded by former MLB Veteran, Brandon Inge, IPL offers elite programming, workshops, and year-round development opportunities for athletes across Michigan.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Devon Bradley Roof

Epic Blue Marketing

517-474-1573

[email protected]

SOURCE Epic Blue Media