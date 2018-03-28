InGenesis CEO Named One of the 50 Most Powerful Latina Women in Corporate America

The second annual list, published earlier this week, aims to give a new spotlight to Latina executives and serves as a platform to continue their legacy and amplify their voices to inspire the next generation of Latina women. Four criteria were used when selecting the women on the list: the size and importance of the woman's business in the global economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman's career and their social and cultural influence.

"I'm honored to be included among such an impressive group of accomplished women. Recognition like this is a reminder of the significant contributions made by millions of remarkable Latinas across the nation," said Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards. "InGenesis remains committed to developing and promoting the next generation of leaders, whose diverse skills and experience help InGenesis to develop innovative solutions for our customers."

InGenesis, one of the largest workforce solutions companies in the United States and the largest diversity-owned healthcare staffing firm in the nation, provides innovative solutions for talent acquisition and management. Earlier this year, InGenesis celebrated its 20th anniversary with the acquisition of Kelly Healthcare Resources, further expanding its portfolio and establishing InGenesis as a leader in the healthcare staffing industry. InGenesis' comprehensive service portfolio includes managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, consulting and staffing solutions. Its quality and compliance programs incorporate Malcolm Baldrige principles for performance excellence and have earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®.

About InGenesis

InGenesis, Inc. is a privately-owned workforce solutions firm founded by Dr. Veronica Edwards in 1998. The company's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service has made InGenesis one of the largest workforce solutions firms in the United States. The company is one of the only staffing firms to earn a certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its quality improvement organization. InGenesis is based in San Antonio, Texas with 50 satellite locations in the United States, including a second headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit InGenesis.com.

