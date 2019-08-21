InGenesis, Inc. CEO Honored by Association of Latino Professional for America (ALPFA) as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas of 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards has been listed among the 50 Most Powerful Latinas in America, since the inception of this prestigious list. She shares this accolade with other powerful women who have leadership roles in companies such as Google, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon, McDonald's, UPS, Goldman Sachs, and many others. Click here to access the 2019 list of the Top Most Powerful Latinas. ALPFA's Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas list features the achievements of senior Latina executives in Fortune 500 companies and large leading global companies.

When asked to comment on being ranked #13 on the list, Dr. Muzquiz Edwards stated, "I am deeply honored to be in the Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas of 2019. However, it is not about the ranking; this list is about a responsibility to lead others. Not only lead those within our companies but in all the areas where we have influence. It is about empowering others to make a positive economic impact in the world."

As part of her commitment to this responsibility, Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards serves as the administrator and chair for the ISO, Healthcare Organization Management technical committee, a standards body committed to improving a healthcare facility's ability to reduce healthcare costs, adopt outcome-based improvements that save lives and improve the overall quality of life for everyone.

As a Baldrige Fellow, Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards' dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service have made InGenesis, Inc., one of the largest workforce solutions firms in the United States. Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards shared that InGenesis uses fact-based analytics to enable us to improve continuously. "We do this so we can better serve our business partners, within the Clinical, Healthcare, Higher Education and Life Science industries, whose goals are to save lives. Our incredible team at InGenesis realizes that ultimately, their efforts serve patients."

About InGenesis

InGenesis, Inc. is a privately-owned workforce solutions firm founded by Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards in 1998. InGenesis places people within the healthcare, science, technology, and pharmaceutical industries, with the goal to preserve life, improve lives, and inspire others. InGenesis' dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service and is one of the few staffing firms to earn a certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its quality improvement organization.

InGenesis, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas with 50 satellite locations in the United States, including a second headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit InGenesis.com.

