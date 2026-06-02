Ingenia.ai Appoints Nicolas van Dyk as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenia.ai, an AI platform and venture studio focused on building and scaling AI-enabled businesses across fintech, martech, enterprise software, and other technology sectors, today announced the appointment of Nicolas van Dyk as Chief Executive Officer. He will also join the Company's Board of Directors and work closely with co-founders Abnesh Raina and John Corpus to lead the Company's next phase of growth and strategic expansion.

Nicolas van Dyk, CEO, Ingenia.ai (PRNewsfoto/Ingenia.ai)

Ingenia.ai provides capital, AI infrastructure, operating expertise, and strategic partnerships to build and scale portfolio companies. The company currently maintains a portfolio of operating and investment positions spanning payments, analytics, enterprise workflow tools, customer engagement technologies, and related software platforms.

Mr. van Dyk brings more than two decades of leadership experience across technology, media, venture investing, and corporate strategy. During his career, he has held senior executive positions at The Walt Disney Company and Activision, served on the investment committees of venture capital funds with more than $1.5 billion in assets under management, and advised companies on growth, transformation, and corporate development as a partner at Bain & Company and consultant at L.E.K. Consulting.

"Ingenia combines technical capability, entrepreneurial execution, and a clear vision for value creation," said Nicolas van Dyk, Chief Executive Officer, Ingenia.ai. "I'm excited to help build a platform that brings together AI infrastructure, operating expertise, and capital to help scale companies where technology can create meaningful impact. We see significant opportunities to support founders and businesses navigating the next wave of AI-driven growth."

"We are delighted to welcome Nick as CEO," said Abnesh Raina, Co-founder and Board Chair of Ingenia.ai. "His experience across technology, investing, and operations, combined with his strategic perspective, makes him uniquely positioned to lead Ingenia through its next stage of growth."

John Corpus, Co-founder and Board Member of Ingenia.ai, added: "Nick's leadership experience across enterprise technology, investing, and business transformation makes him an excellent fit for Ingenia. We look forward to working together as we continue expanding our portfolio and platform capabilities."

About Ingenia.ai

Founded in 2023, Ingenia.ai is an AI platform and venture studio that builds and scales AI-enabled businesses by combining capital, AI infrastructure, operating expertise, and strategic partnerships. The company focuses on opportunities where technology and operational insight can accelerate growth, improve execution, and create long-term enterprise value.

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SOURCE Ingenia.ai