Ingenico iCON Case Helps Merchants Design More Creative Mobile Checkout Experiences

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, is introducing its iCON case for a more versatile, compact solution for mobile checkout next week at NRF's Retail Big Show. Retailers, restaurants, hotels and many other merchants of all sizes stand to benefit from rethinking their checkout experience with mobility in mind. The iCON case pairs Ingenico mobile payment devices with iOS or Android devices via a patent-pending magnetic case attachment to allow these businesses to create more value for consumers in-store and reimagine how they use their space.

"Whether you're a retailer trying to open up your space for better customer engagement or a restaurateur looking to make payments a more invisible part of the dining experience, mobile technology needs to be a large part of your strategy," said Irfan Nasir, head of solutions deployment & development, Ingenico Group North America. "Ingenico's iCON case helps turn staff into customer service assets capable of engaging more meaningfully with today's consumer and being ready to accept payment immediately at their point of decision. This is further validated by our relationships with companies like Zebra Technologies and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, who have helped us bring the solution to market."

The iCON case provides an easier means of managing devices in-store. Currently designed for Ingenico's Moby/8500 and Link/2500 mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices, the iCON case is a magnetic enclosure enabling in-store customer service, wait staff, concierges and others to easily attach and detach their preferred smart devices from their mPOS. This allows them to engage with their customers when and where they're needed and provide a new level of value while limiting any friction customers typically experience during checkout. In addition, the solution's docking station allows merchants to lock down devices at the end of the day, adding another highly-valuable security measure for merchants.

A Seamless and Flexible Mobile User Experience

Sleek and compact enclosure for Ingenico's Moby/8500 and Link/2500 devices

Lightning connectors for easy compatibility with iOS devices

Simple setup with automatic Bluetooth pairing, USB interface and automatic power-up

Built-in magnetic snaps for easily connecting mobile devices to card readers and a smooth transition between users

To learn more about the iCON case while at NRF's Retail Big Show, visit the Ingenico booth #3436 in the exhibit hall. More information can also be found at https://www.ingenico.us/mobile-solutions/mobile-payment-accessories/icon-case.html.

